Arsenal Given Crucial Premier League Win Thanks to VAR Error
The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel ruled Everton were wrongfully denied a penalty in their 1–0 loss to Arsenal.
Controversy surrounded the Gunners’ win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium back on Dec. 20. William Saliba somehow escaped the referee’s whistle despite striking Thierno Barry’s calf inside the penalty area just before the hour-mark.
On-pitch official Sam Barrott and VAR Michael Salisbury both overlooked the foul, much to the dismay of the home crowd and Toffees manager David Moyes. In the immediate aftermath of the decision, the Premier League Match Centre said there was “insufficient” contact to warrant a penalty.
Yet less than two weeks later, the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel voted 3–2 that Barrott’s decision to not award a spot kick was incorrect. The panel also voted 3–2 that VAR Salisbury should have sent the on-pitch official to the monitor to review the incident.
Those in favour of the penalty noted “Saliba carelessly kicks Barry with no contact on the ball” while those against claimed “there was not enough impact and a delayed reaction.”
VAR Error Gives Arsenal the Edge in Premier League Title Race
Had the penalty decision gone the way of Everton, the hosts could have salvaged a result on the night. Plus, Arsenal would have made the trip back to London with just one point, which could have swayed the Premier League standings.
If Barrott pointed to the spot and Everton converted from 12 yards out, Mikel Arteta’s side would be level with Manchester City atop the table. Instead, Arsenal, who were rightfully awarded a first-half penalty that Viktor Gyökeres buried, walked away with the 1–0 victory.
The three points helped the league-leaders celebrate Christmas Day at the summit of the English top-flight. Yet they topped the table on the holiday four previous times and failed to win the Premier League title on each occasion.
Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, and the north London outfit are five points clear of the Cityzens, who have a game in hand. Should Pep Guardiola’s men defeat Sunderland on the first day of the new year, the gap will decrease to just two points.
As the Premier League title race heats up, Arsenal’s controversial win over Everton could become a major talking point should their lead ahead of Man City remain the two points they arguably should have been denied at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.