Arsenal Suffer Huge Fitness Scare Before Club Brugge Trip
Declan Rice did not take part in Arsenal’s open training session ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to face Club Brugge.
The influential midfielder limped off during the late stages of the 2–0 win over Brentford but quickly declared himself fit for Saturday’s 2–1 defeat to Aston Villa, in which he played the full 90 minutes.
Unfortunately, just as Arsenal fans were beginning to relax about Rice’s fitness, anxieties have risen once again as he did not emerge for Tuesday’s training session with the rest of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
No explanation has been given for Rice’s absence and it is unclear whether it is related to the injury suffered against Brentford six days ago. Arteta is expected to give an update on the England international in his prematch press conference on Tuesday.
Arsenal are the only side with a perfect record in this season’s Champions League league phase, having picked up 15 points from their first five games, but they could lose their status as leaders with defeat in Belgium.
Saliba, Trossard Join Rice on Sidelines
Rice was not the only influential player to miss Tuesday’s session. Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, who returned from an ankle injury to score against Villa, was also not spotted, and the ongoing absence of centre back William Saliba will be a significant concern for Arteta.
The Arsenal manager claimed Saliba was “days” away from a return before the Brentford game, but he now stands to miss a fourth consecutive outing across all competitions if he does not recover before Wednesday.
Saliba’s usual defensive partner, Gabriel, is also sidelined with an injury that may have brought his 2025 to an abrupt end. Arteta recently confessed Arsenal may have to do without the pair for “a period of time.”
With Cristian Mosquera also facing his own extended spell on the treatment table, Arteta has opened the door to the pursuit of a new centre back once the January transfer window opens.
As it stands, Piero Hincapié is the only natural centre back available to Arteta, whose squad is full of versatile alternatives. Jurriën Timber played centrally last time out against Villa, while Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are comfortable both at centre back and at fullback.