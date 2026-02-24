Arsenal, Man City at Centre of Premier League, Champions League Feud

The Premier League have delivered a sharply worded statement revealing that top-flight fixtures in March involving Arsenal and Manchester City may have to be moved “again” after a lack of transparency from UEFA regarding the schedule for the Champions League knockout stage.

It was announced last month that Manchester City are set to travel to West Ham United for a lunchtime kickoff on Saturday, March 14 while Arsenal would host Everton the following day—but that was before the conclusion of the Champions League’s initial league phase.

UEFA are not compelled to announce any dates or times for their matches until after Friday’s draw but the Premier League still took it upon themselves to inform fans on Tuesday that these two fixtures “are subject to change.”

“Unfortunately, UEFA has not been able to provide any guarantees on its scheduling ahead of the draw,” the English top flight wrote. “As a result, the Premier League now faces the possibility of re-scheduling its fixtures at even shorter notice, at the inconvenience of supporters and clubs.

“The Premier League will continue its regular dialogue with UEFA over fixture scheduling.”

When Could Arsenal, Man City Fixtures Be Rescheduled?

Mikel Arteta has had issues with Arsenal’s fixture list recently. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Some calendar jiggery-pokery is upon us. As pointed out by BBC Sport’s Dale Johnson, it appears as though Arsenal will have their clash with Everton at the Emirates shifted from Sunday, March 15 to the Saturday.

This conclusion stems from the fact that Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, March 15. This is set to be the marquee fixture of the Premier League weekend and cannot be moved. By clashing on the Sunday, there is not enough time for either Liverpool or Spurs to play their Champions League fixtures on the following Tuesday. Both will therefore contest their round of 16 second legs on Wednesday, March 18.

Tottenham and Arsenal cannot play at home on the same day at the same time—just think of the poor residents of north London—so the Gunners are condemned to play their Champions League second leg on Tuesday, March 17. If that proves to be the case, they can’t play Everton on the Sunday before, and so that match is shunted onto Saturday, March 14.

Arsenal’s Projected Schedule

Date / Kickoff Time (UK) Opponent Competition Saturday, March 7 / 12:15 p.m. Mansfield Town (A) FA Cup Fifth Round Wednesday, March 11 (Predicted) TBD Champions League R16 First Leg Saturday, March 14 (Rearranged) Everton (H) Premier League Tuesday, March 17 (Predicted) TBD Champions League R16 First Leg

Manchester City can only play West Ham at lunchtime on Saturday, March 14 if their Champions League first leg fixture (which is away from home) is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10—thanks in no small part to Jürgen Klopp’s belligerence while Liverpool manager.

Should UEFA stick Guardiola’s side in the Wednesday slot—broadcasters will want an even split of Premier League teams across the two days and Liverpool and Spurs are already locked in for the Tuesday—then City will have to have their trip to east London bumped back to a later time, presumably the evening window of 8 p.m.

Man City’s Projected Schedule

Date / Kickoff Time (UK) Opponent Competition Saturday, March 7 / 8 p.m. Newcastle (A) FA Cup Fifth Round Wednesday, March 11 (Predicted) TBD Champions League R16 First Leg Saturday, March 14 / 8 p.m. (Delayed) West Ham (A) Premier League Tuesday, March 17 (Predicted) TBD Champions League R16 First Leg

More Unwelcome Fixture Issues for Arteta, Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has some headaches on the horizon. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Guardiola is always at pains to make it very clear that he is not, in fact, complaining while delivering a line which doesn’t exactly sound like a positive. “Always they put the toughest schedules for the European teams in the important stages,” City’s coach claimed last season before promptly adding: “I’m not complaining because we had incredible success dealing with this calendar.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager pointed out that other domestic competitions reshuffled their schedule to suit the teams involved in European competition. “The broadcasters decide,” he moaned. “There are leagues that play on the Friday before the Champions League. They don’t ask me when it’s better to play to have one more day. It has always been like that.

“It’s no surprise when I see the calendar. It is what it is. Here, the Premier League is much more important than the other competitions.”

The issue with any comparison to other divisions is that no league boasts the number of European participants as the Premier League. Nine of the 20 teams are involved in some form of UEFA competition, including six in the Champions League alone. If every side had the luxury of choosing when they would play their matches, they would soon run into some logistical confusions.

Arteta has no sympathy. Earlier this season the Arsenal boss raged against the rescheduling of the reverse fixture against Everton during the busy festive rush. “Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided on two main things, I think: players’ welfare and then supporters. That’s it.

“The rest has to come very, very far away from that. And we should never forget that principle. That’s the only thing I would say.”

