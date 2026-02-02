Arsenal ‘Explore Midfielder Deal’ As Mikel Merino Injury Extent Confirmed

Arsenal have confirmed midfielder Mikel Merino will miss an “extended period” as he prepares for surgery on a foot injury which, according to reports, has left the Gunners searching for a potential replacement before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Merino missed the 4–0 win over Leeds United, after which manager Mikel Arteta admitted specialist treatment may be needed. It soon emerged that Arsenal were worried the Spain international may have suffered a serious injury.

Those concerns were clearly justified as Arsenal confirmed Merino will need surgery on a bone injury in his right foot which is going to keep him out of action for a significant period.

While Arsenal did not put a timeline on Merino’s return to action, they did admit the hope is that the 29-year-old will be able to return to training before the end of the current season.

It is a crushing blow at this late stage of the transfer window, with the clock working against Arsenal in their pursuit of a replacement.

Arsenal Begin Search for New Signing

Arsenal are looking for immediate reinforcements. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

In response to the news, David Ornstein confirmed Arsenal are now looking for a potential loan signing to help soften the blow of Merino’s injury.

Rather than splash out on a big name, Arsenal are thought to be focusing their search on short-term additions who can help provide depth for the rest of the season. Speculative links to Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali have been brushed off by reports elsewhere.

With just hours left to find a new signing, there is by no means any guarantee that Arsenal do get a deal over the line.

Merino Breaks Silence on Injury Blow

Merino is ready for his recovery battle. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Taking to social media after news of his injury was confirmed, Merino, whose preparations for this summer’s World Cup have been plunged into uncertainty, vowed to come back stronger.

In a post tagging both Arsenal and the Spanish national team, Merino wrote: “Time to stop now with a foot injury. Sometimes life throws this kind of challenges when is less convenient. Just another opportunity to be strong, resilient and overcome it. We have the best medical team and together we will come back stronger.

“Thank you all, your support means everything to me and I can’t wait to be back on the pitch soon, helping my team and doing what I love.”

