Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Kairat: Returning Hero Crowns Record-Breaking League Phase

Despite being far from full strength, Arsenal dominated and cruised to a 3–2 win vs. Kairat to become the first team in Champions League history to finish the league phase with a perfect record.

Viktor Gyøkeres scored inside two minutes but his opener was quickly cancelled by a Paulinho penalty just five minutes later. Then, Kai Havertz, in his first start of the season, added to his earlier assist with his first goal for Arsenal since Feb. 2, 2025.

Gabriel Martinelli added a third before the break and although Mikel Arteta’s side continued to dominate, it was Kairat who scored the only goal of the second half with the last kick of the game.

Arsenal remain perfect after eight games in Europe this season, a historic campaign that emphatically saw them finish atop the league phase standings, reaching the round of 16 as the biggest favourite to lift their first ever Champions League trophy come season’s end.

Heroes and Villains

It has been 358 days since Kai Havertz last started for Arsenal



He has a goal and TWO assists after 40 minutes in North London pic.twitter.com/uqMbEAdZTL — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 28, 2026

Heroes

What a way to fully announce your return to the biggest stage, Kai Havertz.

The German attacker entered Wednesday’s clash having played just 59 minutes this term, but in his first start and first Champions League appearance of the term, he stole the show. Havertz was electric, energetic, precise and absolutely devastating. With a goal and assist—it should’ve been two assists—he needed just 45 minutes to prove Arsenal’s best reinforcement of the winter can be a returning in-house player.

Critics have been deservedly loud for Viktor Gyökeres since he joined Arsenal last summer. But against Kairat, the centre forward showcased exactly why he was one of the most coveted strikers in the world eight months ago.

The Sweden international bullied Kairat’s backline all night, imposing his will to devastating effect. Gyökeres opened the scoring with a goal straight out of his Sporting CP catalogue, set a screen that freed Havertz for Arsenal’s second and was rewarded with an assist for a slight deflection in his side’s third.

Villain

The lone blemish of Arsenal dominant performance came curtesy of Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian gifted Kairat an avoidable penalty in a moment of clear panic, resulting in the visitors momentarily equalising early in the contest.

Although Calafiori was able to settle, he was then hooked at half-time after his clumsy mistake.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Kairat (4-3-3)

Gyökeres got Arsenal’s party started. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodiGetty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—6.4: Nothing he could to to save the penalty and that was the only time his services were needed.

RB: Ben White—8.2: Wearing the armband, White was flawless defensively, even after drifting centrally after the interval, and added an assist in what was a stellar evening for him.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—7.8: A comfortable performance for the Spaniard, who spent significantly more time starting Arsenal possessions from the back than actually needing to defend.

CB: Riccardo Calafiori—6.9: On a night of celebration, Calafiori was responsible for the only negative moment, carelessly giving away a penalty in a moment of desperation that earned him a yellow card and a substitution at the break.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—7.4: Although he was given just 45 minutes to impress, the academy graduate was constantly involved down the left flank and made the right decision seemingly every time.

DM: Christian Nørgaard—7.8: In only his seventh start for Arsenal, Nørgaard didn‘t show any signs of rust, routinely creating turnovers and allowing Arsenal’s other midfielders to freely roam further up the pitch.

AM: Kai Havertz—8.3: In his first start of the season, Havertz showcased exactly what he can bring to the table, bagging two goal contributions and he was also very much responsible for a third.

AM: Eberechi Eze—8.4: Will be disappointed not to register a single goal contribution but Eze still offered glimpses of his talent and created the most chances of any player on the pitch.

RW: Noni Madueke—7.9: Had an action in the first half where he appeared to transform into prime Neymar but was unable to finish and was kept relatively quiet the rest of the game.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—8.7: Probably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt as Kairat had no answers for his physicality, especially in the first half. Scored a fine goal and bagged a cheap assist Havertz will likely feel robbed off.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—8.7: Although he was rather erratic, he did score his sixth Champions League goal of the term—only Thierry Henry has more in a single season for Arsenal with seven.

Substitutes Rating (Out of 10) Piero Hincapié (46’ for Calafiori) 6.8 Martin Ødegaard (46’ for Havertz) 7.0 Brando Bailey-Joseph (77’ for Martinelli) 5.9 Gabriel Jesus (77’ for Gyökeres) 6.3 Ife Ibrahim (89’ for Nørgaard) N/A

Subs not used: Jack Porter (GK), Tommy Setford (GK), Gabriel, Marli Salmon, Martín Zubimendi, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard.

What The Ratings Tell Us

Kai Havertz stole the show. | David Price/Arsenal FCGetty Images

Havertz and Gyøkeres can very much play together in the same lineup. Before the season started many thought the Swede would relegate Havertz, who played mostly as a centre forward last season, to the bench. However, in their first start together, the German operated behind Gyökeres as an attacking midfielder and was sensational. This new-found wrinkle gives Arteta a new alternative that could bolster Arsenal’s attack.

can very much play together in the same lineup. Before the season started many thought the Swede would relegate Havertz, who played mostly as a centre forward last season, to the bench. However, in their first start together, the German operated behind Gyökeres as an attacking midfielder and was sensational. This new-found wrinkle gives Arteta a new alternative that could bolster Arsenal’s attack. Christian Nørgaard has gone largely unnoticed since joining Arsenal in the summer, but whenever he’s been called upon he’s shown he’s more than capable of holding his own. Against Kairat, the Denmark international made a strong case for more playing time moving forward, especially against inferior opposition that will sit in a low block.

has gone largely unnoticed since joining Arsenal in the summer, but whenever he’s been called upon he’s shown he’s more than capable of holding his own. Against Kairat, the Denmark international made a strong case for more playing time moving forward, especially against inferior opposition that will sit in a low block. Eberechi Eze is at his best operating centrally—to no one’s surprise—but even more with another attacking midfielder alongside him. The England international constantly tried to link-up with Havertz, trying touch-and-go’s to escape congested areas. In this setup, he can carve open defences, finishing the game with six chances created.

is at his best operating centrally—to no one’s surprise—but even more with another attacking midfielder alongside him. The England international constantly tried to link-up with Havertz, trying touch-and-go’s to escape congested areas. In this setup, he can carve open defences, finishing the game with six chances created. Kairat will be happy to have participated in the Champions League for the first time ever, but today highlighted exactly why they finished as the worst team of the league phase.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Historic Triumph

Gabriel Martinelli continued his brilliant Champions League campaign. | Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Image

An expected goals average of 4.06 shows just how dangerous Mikel Arteta’s side were here. The Gunners had 25 shots and created nine big chances, something that’s even more impressive considering another interesting statistic.

shows just how dangerous Mikel Arteta’s side were here. The Gunners had 25 shots and created nine big chances, something that’s even more impressive considering another interesting statistic. Arsenal didn’t score from 11 corners as Kairat nullified the aspect of the game the Gunners have dominated all season. Still, with no set-piece goals to account for, it also shows just how fluid and devastating the table-toppers were from open play.

as Kairat nullified the aspect of the game the Gunners have dominated all season. Still, with no set-piece goals to account for, it also shows just how fluid and devastating the table-toppers were from open play. Conceding two goals from as many shots on target is very much unlike Arsenal, who have built their recent success on defensive solidity. It’s obvious Arsenal’s defence sorely missed a number of their key starters, namely Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurriën Timber and David Raya.

Statistic Arsenal Kairat Possession 66% 34% Expected Goals (xG) 4.06 1.11 Total Shots 25 4 Shots on Target 11 2 Big Chances 9 2 Passing Accuracy 88% 70% Fouls Committed 14 10 Corners 11 0

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE