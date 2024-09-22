Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City – Points Shared Despite 10 Men
Arsenal left the Etihad Stadium with a point for the second-straight season after going down to 10 men following a controversial refereeing decision.
The game started with both sides setting an intense tone. Kai Havertz and Erling Haaland could've been booked for strong challenges, but Michael Oliver chose not to caution either player.
Haaland put the hosts up 1–0 inside 10 minutes after Savinho played the striker in behind Gabriel and William Saliba. The game came to a screeching halt in the 17th minute when a coming together between Thomas Partey and Rodri resulted in the Manchester City midfielder going to ground in pain. The Euro 2024 winner was unable to continue and Mateo Kovačić was brought on.
Riccardo Calafiori endeared himself to Arsenal fans in his first start of the season scoring a left-footed effort to even the score. Whether he meant it or not, it lifted Arsenal's spirit after going down early.
The rest of the first half was tightly contested with Arsenal growing in confidence. It took until the first of six added minutes for Arsenal to take the lead. Gabriel once again on set pieces beat Kyle Walker to fire the Gunners in front.
Just before going in for halftime, Leandro Trossard picked up a second yellow card for kicking the ball the away delaying a restart. He's the second Arsenal player to suffer this fate after Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Straight out of the tunnel, Arteta changed his setup bringing on Benjamin White for Bukayo Saka. City poked and prodded all second half and it looked like Arsenal would escape with three points. A quick corner from Jack Grealish, a deflection in the box lead to John Stones finding the equalizer off the bench in the dying minutes of the game.
The points were shared for the second straight season at the Etihad Stadium between two Premier League title favorites.
Starters
GK: David Raya – 7/10 – Continues to show his value for Arsenal.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 – A massive goal to get Arsenal level, but had his hands full with Savinho all day.
CB: Gabriel – 7/10 – Scored Arsenal's second goal off another set piece. Didn't matter who marked him in the box, he was finding the back of the net. Should've done better on City's opener leaving too much space in behind for Haaland to run into.
CB: William Saliba – 7/10 – No clean sheet this time around. Rebounded after conceding
RB: Jurrien Timber – 7/10 – Played well once again, this time on the other flank. He's a core part of this defense moving forward.
CM: Thomas Partey – 6/10 – Despite picking up a yellow card in the first half, Partey was much improved on the day.
CM: Declan Rice – 6/10 – Resigned in the second half to defending in his 18-yard-box, didn't get a chance to establish himself in the midfield. Like others, did his part well in defense.
LM: Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 – Criticized for poor performances to start the season, he worked tirelessly in defense defending with 10 men. Credited with the assist for Calafiori's equalizer.
RM: Bukayo Saka – 6/10 – Provided the assist for Gabriel's goal. Unlucky to get hooked for the second half, but given the circumstances understandable.
ST: Leandro Trossard – 4/10 – Sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards. However harsh the second might've been, he didn't do much in the first half.
ST: Kai Havertz – 7/10 – Usually tasked with holding the ball up and leading the line, he did his best work in the second half as the frontline of the defense.
Substitutes
Benjamin White – 6/10 – Brought on for Saka at the start of the half to create five at the back.
Jakub Kiwior – 5/10 – Came on for Calafiori who couldn't continue.
Gabriel Jesus – 5/10 – Did well in defense coming on for Martinelli. Booked for delaying a restart.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5/10 – Picked up a yellow card before making his first Premier League appearance. Tough task for his first appearance.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 7/10 – Set his team up as best he could given the circumstances. Arteta will be frustrated to concede late, but he can be proud of how his players carried themselves for the second half.