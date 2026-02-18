Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Wolves: Gunners Show Signs of Cracking With More Dropped Points

Arsenal surrendered a two-goal lead in their dramatic 2–2 draw with last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers as they missed the chance to move seven points clear at the Premier League’s summit.

Arsenal put themselves in an excellent position to move further ahead of Manchester City after last week’s slip-up at Brentford, Bukayo Saka opening the scoring after five minutes and Piero Hincapié doubling their advantage after the break.

However, Wolves were much improved in the closing half an hour as Hugo Bueno’s excellent effort from range set up a nervy finish, with a calamitous defensive mix-up in stoppage time then resulting in a Riccardo Calafiori own goal.

Unlike in the reverse fixture in December, Arsenal were unable to mastermind a late winner, stumbling to the most frustrating of draws in the West Midlands. They are now just five points ahead of Manchester City and have played a game more than their rivals.

Winners and Losers

Winner

Saka impressed in his new-look role. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

For the second game on the spin, Saka took up an unfamiliar position as Arsenal’s No.10. An enforced tactical tweak against Wigan Athletic was fully embraced by Mikel Arteta at Molineux as he set about reinvigorating his talisman following a period of relative mediocrity on the right wing.

Saka thrived in his central role and his presence in the middle of the park allowed for the opener, drifting towards the penalty area and nodding home from close range. An accomplished performance in attacking midfield adds another string to his bow, while he also racked up a hugely impressive 18 defensive contributions.

Losers

Gabriel is usually such a calming presence in the heart of a typically watertight defence, but the Brazilian must shoulder blame for the late Wolves equaliser. Jumping for an aimless cross and colliding with David Raya, he gifted the hosts the defining moment of a hard-fought battle. The Spaniard will need to accept his portion of the criticism, too.

At the other end of the pitch, Gabriel Martinelli failed to inspire as his sub-par Premier League form persists. Wasting several stellar chances and generally floundering with his final product, it was a night to forget for the Brazilian.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)

Miscommunication cost Arsenal. | MB Media/Getty Images.

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—4.6: Had no chance for Bueno’s strike but a lack of communication with Gabriel ultimately cost Arsenal two points.

RB: Jurriën Timber—7.0: An unspectacular display from Timber, who was seldom overworked defensively but also lacked his usual swagger in forward areas.

CB: William Saliba—6.4: Produced an important intervention to deny Wolves just before Arsenal doubled their advantage, but was otherwise not at his defiant best.

CB: Gabriel—7.6: Assisted Hincapié’s strike with a pinpoint through ball but undid that lovely pass with a major error in the dying embers. A misunderstanding that could prove very, very costly.

LB: Piero Hincapié—8.3: Rewarded for some impressive forward runs with his first Arsenal goal, an expertly-timed dart in behind matched by a cute finish. Should have closed down Bueno’s stellar strike, though.

DM: Declan Rice—8.2: Offered another example of his exquisite delivery as his precision cross teed up Saka. Barely put a foot wrong during another commanding display.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—7.0: Racked up plenty of defensive contributions as he patrolled midfield.

RW: Noni Madueke—6.3: Several flashes of his silky skills but his influence seriously waned after the opening 20 minutes.

AM: Bukayo Saka—8.6: Ended his 15-match goalless streak to celebrate his new five-year contract and thrived once again in his newly-adopted central role.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—6.5: Typically energetic down Arsenal’s left wing but lacked the finesse required to unpick the five-man Wolves backline, missing two promising chances.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—6.4: Another ineffective performance in which he managed just 11 touches in 65 minutes.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (65’ for Madueke)—6.5: Relatively lively after his introduction without capturing the imagination.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (65’ for Gyökeres)—6.2: Not much more influential than Gyökeres and booked for a skirmish after the whistle.

SUB: Leandro Trossard (73’ for Saka)—6.0: Struggled to keep hold of the ball before himself being withdrawn due to injury.

SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (90+3’ for Trossard)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Nørgaard.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Gyökeres underwhelmed again. | MB Media/Getty Images

Rice was the architect of Arsenal’s early effort and once again dominated the midfield battle against a well-stocked Wolves engine room. Arteta must be reassured by the presence of one of the world’s best midfielders in his ranks, with the Englishman’s terrific display undermined by his defence.

and once again dominated the midfield battle against a well-stocked Wolves engine room. Arteta must be reassured by the presence of one of the world’s best midfielders in his ranks, with the Englishman’s terrific display undermined by his defence. Noni Madueke endured a frustrating evening as a bright start dissipated as the minutes wore on. An early substitution could result in a return to the bench for the upcoming north London derby on Sunday.

as a bright start dissipated as the minutes wore on. An early substitution could result in a return to the bench for the upcoming north London derby on Sunday. Viktor Gyökeres would have viewed the trip to the league’s bottom-dwellers as the perfect chance to pad his modest tally, but the Swede found himself completely isolated throughout. While he enjoyed little service, he must do more off the ball to retain his place ahead of the lively Gabriel Jesus.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Disastrous Implosion

Arteta will rue a missed chance. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images.

Arsenal only worked José Sá on four occasions . It was not the most free-flowing performance from the league leaders against one of the worst defences in the division.

. It was not the most free-flowing performance from the league leaders against one of the worst defences in the division. Arsenal allowed just 0.29 xG and two shots on target , yet they somehow walked away with only a point.

, yet they somehow walked away with only a point. A corner tally of just three didn’t allow the Gunners to take full advantage of their set-piece threat on a night of few open-play chances.

Statistic Wolves Arsenal Possession 42% 58% Expected Goals (xG) 0.29 1.86 Total Shots 5 10 Shots on Target 2 4 Big Chances 0 3 Passing Accuracy 75% 82% Fouls Committed 6 8 Corners 1 3

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE