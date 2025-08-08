Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: Madueke Makes First Start
There’s some cause for concern in north London, with Arsenal yet to convince in preseason and the start of the Premier League campaign just a week away.
This is supposed to be the season where the Gunners ascend to glory, with Swedish hitman Viktor Gyökeres regarded as the missing piece. The striker earned his first start for the club in the 3–2 defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday but struggled for service, while Noni Madueke became the sixth new signing to make their Gunners bow.
The only way is up for the former Chelsea man, it’s fair to say.
The Emirates faithful are in need of a convincing display ahead of next Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford. Here’s the starting lineup Arteta could pick for Saturday’s Emirates Cup against Athletic Club.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—There should be more minutes shared between Arsenal’s two senior goalkeepers on Saturday, although Raya will earn the bulk of the minutes.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Ben White started preseason strongly, but is once again competing with Timber after his return from injury. The Dutchman featured off the bench against Villarreal and could be ready to start here.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba has featured heavily in preseason, and the Frenchman should bank another start in Arsenal’s final outing of the summer.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian is back in action after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in April. This could be the first time we see Gabriel partner Saliba in preseason.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The teenager hasn’t had the most fruitful of summers after penning a new contract with some calling for Arteta to use Lewis-Skelly in midfield. If Riccardo Calafiori isn’t fit, the England international is a sure bet to retain his place.
CM: Martin Zubimendi—The Spaniard is set to play a big role for Arsenal in Year 1, after joining from Real Sociedad at the start of the summer. Zubimendi faces up against a familiar opponent on Saturday.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—We haven’t quite seen the Arsenal captain ignite this summer, although he has been successful from the spot. Ødegaard should replace Ethan Nwaneri in the XI for the Emirates Cup.
CM: Declan Rice—Mikel Merino got the nod for Wednesday’s defeat, but Rice is likely to return to Arteta’s midfield, and many would suggest this is the Gunners’ strongest triumvirate.
RW: Noni Madueke—Bukayo Saka’s quiet summer should conclude with an appearance off the bench here, with summer signing Madueke, who featured down the left last time out against Villarreal. He finished his debut with a penalty miss in the post-match shootout.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The final piece to Arsenal’s puzzle was on the periphery on debut, with Arsenal struggling to serve their new striker. Kai Havertz will compete with Gyökeres for minutes, but his recent injury setback means the Swede could continue up top.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Arsenal have an issue down their left-hand side, with supporters left unimpressed by their familiar options. Leandro Trossard may be fit again to feature, but Martinelli could remain in the team.