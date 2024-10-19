Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
Arsenal returns from the October international break when it travels to Vitality Stadium to take on Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth.
Undefeated through seven games, Arsenal is level on points and goal differential with Manchester City as both title favorites chase Arne Slot's Liverpool. A trip to Bournemouth could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Gunners side that's looking to potentially rotate given injuries in the squad. Last season, Kai Havertz notably jumpstarted his Arsenal career by scoring his first goal for the north London club. Since then, he's become a pivotal player for Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal hasn't lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League since Jan. 2018. Arsenal has scored 13 goals in its last four games conceding just two against the Cherries.
There are injury concerns in the Arsenal camp prior to and after the international break. Though, there's still plenty of talent available and the game represents an opportunity to rotate the squad either in the starting lineup or through substitutions early on.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—No question here. Arsenal's top option gets the start between the sticks.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arsenal's big summer signing gets another start in defense.
CB: Gabriel—One half of the best Premier League center-back partnership starts as Arsenal looks to get back to clean sheets and solid defensive performances.
CB: William Saliba—The other half of the best partnership. Saliba scored a stunner two years ago at Bournemouth in his first full season for the Gunners.
RB: Thomas Partey—Mikel Arteta hinted that Benjamin White, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all close to returning, but Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered a setback. Arteta experimented with Partey at right-back and could go with the same option here letting him invert to create a midfield overload in possession. If all four of the aforementioned are unavailable to start, Partey gets the nod here.
CM: Declan Rice—Arsenal's $130 million man anchors the midfield and provides attacking options around oppositions' penalty areas.
CM: Mikel Merino—After recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in his first training session with the Gunners, Merino gets his first league start.
CM: Leandro Trossard—Acting as the creative spark, Trossard will get forward and form a strike partnership with Havertz
LW: Raheem Sterling—Sterling had a strong performance against Bolton in the EFL Cup, but hasn't gotten going yet in the league. Bournemouth represents an opportunity to jumpstart his Arsenal career, much like it did for a former Chelsea teammate in the squad.
ST: Kai Havertz—Arsenal's striker leads the line looking for his fifth goal of the season.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Arteta said it'll come down to Arsenal's final training session to determine Saka's availability, but went as far as saying the injury he suffered against Greece isn't serious. In all likelihood, he starts.