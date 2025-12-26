Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Gyokeres Given Chance to Build on Everton Winner
Arsenal will be eager to avoid any post-Christmas blues when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners guaranteed top spot at Christmas with their hard-fought victory over Everton and currently hold a two-point lead over their nearest challengers Manchester City. With Pep Guardiola’s men in exceptional form and Aston Villa firmly in the title picture, complacency can’t be accepted against Brighton.
Arsenal have already beaten the Seagulls this season in the Carabao Cup—they’ve since reached the semifinals—and should have far too much firepower for their out-of-form visitors. However, Fabian Hürzeler’s side are more than capable of springing a surprise. Arsenal must still be cautious.
Here is the team Mikel Arteta could select for Brighton’s visit.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya produced yet another accomplished performance at Everton to ensure there was not a second slip-up on Merseyside this season. He oozes class in every outing for the Gunners.
RB: Jurriën Timber—The steady Dutchman pocketed Jack Grealish last weekend and will face an interesting battle at the Emirates. Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gómez and Kaoru Mitoma are all potential opponents down the Arsenal right.
CB: William Saliba—Everton’s Thierno Barry caused Saliba more issues than expected and the Arsenal defender should have conceded a penalty for a blatant foul on his compatriot. Will hope to have fewer issues against fellow Frenchman Georginio Rutter or ex-Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck.
CB: Piero Hincapié—With Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera still sidelined through injury, there will be another start for summer recruit Hincapié, who has conducted himself admirably since being chucked into the Arsenal defence.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Yankuba Minteh‘s blistering speed could spell trouble for Calafiori, who is often guilty of being overly aggressive in the challenge.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s midfield orchestrator will be integral to unlocking a forward-thinking Brighton side. There should be plenty of room in which the Norwegian can weave his magic.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Another mightily impressive performance against Everton underscored just how significant Zubimendi has become to this Arsenal team already.
CM: Declan Rice—Another standout display saw him receive significant praise from Wayne Rooney, who tipped him to succeed Harry Kane as England captain. Few could argue against the ex-Manchester United striker’s assessment.
RW: Bukayo Saka—So often the difference-maker for the Gunners, Saka will be aiming to get on the scoresheet against Brighton for the second time this season having netted in October’s Carabao Cup duel.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres desperately needed a goal and was handed penalty duty against Everton as he rattled home the decisive winner. How he would love to follow up by notching against Brighton.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Arsenal have an array of wide options on the left, but Trossard was preferred to Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli last weekend. He could haunt his former employers on Saturday.