Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Captain Odegaard Starts
Arsenal are 90 minutes away from completing a definitive week with three significant victories, and there are fears that Mikel Arteta’s side may run away with the lot this season.
A commanding 3–1 triumph over Bayern Munich means the Gunners are the only team in the Champions League with a 100% record, while last weekend’s results saw them take a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Manchester City’s slip-up at Newcastle United thrust Chelsea into primary challengers status at the summit, and a home win on Sunday may bring an imperious Arsenal side back down to earth.
The Gunners’ strength in depth has been on full display this term, and Arteta is likely to make a handful of changes from Wednesday’s successful XI for another pivotal clash.
Here’s how the visitors could line up at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—It feels like an eternity since Raya last kept a clean sheet, such are the high standards this Arsenal defence have set. A flourishing Chelsea attack is bound to test the Spaniard on Sunday.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber plays a lot of football, but seldom does he run out of puff. The indestructible Dutchman is having a superb season, and he’ll likely be in the team again.
CB: William Saliba—Facing off against former St. Etienne teammate Wesley Fofana, Saliba was arguably outshone by Cristhian Mosquera in the week. Still, the Frenchman was instrumental in Arsenal limiting Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
CB: Piero Hincapié—While Mosquera was excellent in the week, we’ll likely see Arteta revert to Hincapié in Gabriel’s absence at Stamford Bridge.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian reasserted his status as Arsenal’s first-choice left back on Wednesday, despite coming off the bench. Calafiori’s game-altering cameo arrived after a shaky Myles Lewis-Skelly showing.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard is another who’s relied upon relentlessly, but he probably won’t be getting his breather until next week.
CM: Declan Rice—The Rice and Zubimendi partnership is stellar, and the pair will likely team up and take on a Chelsea midfield that’s dominated by the rounded abilities of Moisés Caicedo. Rice has already waxed lyrical over his Ecuadorian counterpart in the build-up to the game.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—It was on this ground last season where Ødegaard made his first appearance following a lengthy layoff, and we could see Arteta turn to his captain from the outset on Sunday. He appeared off the bench against Bayern.
RW: Bukayo Saka—The battle with Marc Cucurella will be a key sub-plot on Sunday, with the Spaniard relishing duels with high-profile opponents. Arsenal fans will hope Saka has more joy than Lamine Yamal had on Tuesday night.
ST: Mikel Merino—Even when Arsenal’s strikers return, should Arteta turn his back on Merino? The Spaniard has been ever so proficient as a makeshift centre forward.
LW: Eberechi Eze—You can’t take Eze out of the team, and there’s scope for the in-form Englishman to excel from a wide position. Calafiori’s surges will allow Eze to take up an array of positions in and around the final third.