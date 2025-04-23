Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium looking to avoid a defeat that would crown Liverpool as Premier League champions.
It's the last time Mikel Arteta will have a chance to assess his side in a competitive match prior to the start of Arsenal's Champions League semifinals clash with Paris Saint Germain. Winning a European trophy for the first time in club history is Arsenal's priority, but a win vs. Crystal Palace would all-but guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.
Given they'll have almost week off before their match vs. PSG, Arteta could field his strongest XI on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace while still offering rest to some key players with second half substitutions.
If Arsenal fall to their London neighbors, Liverpool will be crowned as league champions before the Reds even take the pitch for their next game.
Here's how Arsenal could lineup vs. Crystal Palace.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya— Raya is one clean sheet behind Nottingham Forest's Matz Selz in the battle for this season's Premier League golden glove.
RB: Jurrien Timber— Timber had a day off in Arsenal's victory vs. Ipswich Town and should return to the lineup.
CB: William Saliba— Arsenal's best defender will keep his place in the XI.
CB: Jakub Kiwior: The Poland international will continue to operate in the heart of defense in place of the injured Gabriel.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly— The academy graduate appeared from the bench last time out and should get the nod to prepare for PSG's visit next week.
CM: Thomas Partey— Partey will anchor the midfield offering more freedom to those around him.
CM: Declan Rice— Rice has three goal involvements—including his two brilliant free-kick goals vs. Real Madrid— in his last two appearances at Emirates Stadium.
CM: Martin Ødegaard— The Skipper will look to add to his five assists in the league this term.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri— Arsenal can't risk an injury to Bukayo Saka ahead of the Champions League semifinals so Nwaneri will take his spot in the XI.
ST: Leandro Trossard— The Belgian scored a brace in the victory against Ipswich last time out.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli— The Brazilian has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season.