Who Are Arsenal Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Arsenal became the fourth and final team to punch their tickets to the Champions League semifinals where they will face one of the most dangerous teams in Europe.
Not many would have picked Arsenal as the sole Premier League club to make it to the Champions League semifinals, but Mikel Arteta's men proved everyone wrong. The Gunners finished third in the league phase, cruised past PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 and now knocked off the defending European champions in the quarterfinals.
Matching up with Real Madrid in the Champions League is never an easy task, especially for an Arsenal squad riddled with so many injuries. Yet the Gunners eliminated the Spanish giants 5–1 on aggregate. Declan Rice stole the show in the first leg with two brilliant free kicks while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the heroes at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Now, Arsenal are headed to the semifinals to face their toughest opponents yet.
Arsenal are playing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. The French champions eliminated Aston Villa 5–4 on aggregate to reach the next stage of the competition.
Arsenal already played PSG in the 2024–25 Champions League. The Gunners secured a 2–0 victory over Luis Enrique's men back in the league phase and will hope for a similar result when the two sides clash in the knockout stage.
PSG, though, are a much different team than they were in October. The French giants have suffered just four defeats across all competitions since their trip to the Emirates.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will be fueled by the confidence of their performances against Real Madrid in the prior round.