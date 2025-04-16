SI

UEFA Champions League Bracket: Semifinals, All Possible Final Matchups

Four teams punched their tickets to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, which are set to kick off at the end of April.

Amanda Langell

The UEFA Champions League bracket heading into the semifinals.
The UEFA Champions League bracket heading into the semifinals. / UEFA

Following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, only four teams remain in the hunt for European glory.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were the first two teams to punch their tickets to the Champions League semifinals. The Catalans eliminated Borussia Dortmund 5–3 on aggregate while PSG held off Aston Villa to advance 5–4 on aggregate.

Inter Milan and Arsenal soon joined Barcelona and PSG in the penultimate round of the competition. The Italian giants narrowly eliminated Bayern Munich 4–3 on aggregate, and Arsenal's dominant home and away performances were enough to advance 5–1 on aggregate past Real Madrid.

Here's a look at the Champions League bracket ahead of the semifinals, along with all important dates and every potential final matchup.

UEFA Champions League Bracket

Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal and Inter Milan all punched their tickets to the Champions League semifinals. / UEFA

Silver Side

  • Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Blue Side

  • Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

UEFA Champions League Schedule

Semifinals Dates

First Legs

  • Tuesday, Apr. 29: Arsenal vs. PSG
  • Wednesday, Apr. 30: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Second Legs

  • Tuesday, May 6: Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
  • Wednesday, May 7: PSG vs. Arsenal

Final Date

  • Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena

All Potential Final Matchups

Here are four potential Champions League final matchups:

  • Arsenal vs. Barcelona
  • Arsenal vs. Inter Milan
  • PSG vs. Barcelona
  • PSG vs. Inter Milan

Once again, there will be no chance of an El Clásico Champions League final.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

