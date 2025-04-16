UEFA Champions League Bracket: Semifinals, All Possible Final Matchups
Following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, only four teams remain in the hunt for European glory.
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were the first two teams to punch their tickets to the Champions League semifinals. The Catalans eliminated Borussia Dortmund 5–3 on aggregate while PSG held off Aston Villa to advance 5–4 on aggregate.
Inter Milan and Arsenal soon joined Barcelona and PSG in the penultimate round of the competition. The Italian giants narrowly eliminated Bayern Munich 4–3 on aggregate, and Arsenal's dominant home and away performances were enough to advance 5–1 on aggregate past Real Madrid.
Here's a look at the Champions League bracket ahead of the semifinals, along with all important dates and every potential final matchup.
UEFA Champions League Bracket
Silver Side
- Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Blue Side
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League Schedule
Semifinals Dates
First Legs
- Tuesday, Apr. 29: Arsenal vs. PSG
- Wednesday, Apr. 30: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
Second Legs
- Tuesday, May 6: Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
- Wednesday, May 7: PSG vs. Arsenal
Final Date
- Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena
All Potential Final Matchups
Here are four potential Champions League final matchups:
- Arsenal vs. Barcelona
- Arsenal vs. Inter Milan
- PSG vs. Barcelona
- PSG vs. Inter Milan
Once again, there will be no chance of an El Clásico Champions League final.