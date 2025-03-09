Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: Premier League
Arsenal battle Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford as one of the fiercest rivalries is renewed.
Fresh off a historic victory in the Champions League, Arsenal look to get back on track in the Premier League having dropped points in consecutive games. They trail Liverpool by 13 points for the title, but the manager and players aren't giving up hope any time soon.
The Gunners defeated the Red Devils last time out in the league handing Ruben Amorim his first loss in the fixture. The Portuguese boss got revenge a month later when Manchester United returned to Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup eliminating Arsenal in the third round. Since then, they've also been eliminated from the cup. Man United's season is predicated now on winning the Europa League, but form goes out the window in a rivalry game like this. Despite languishing in 14th and a 21 point disparity, the Red Devils will be eager to get a win.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against Manchester United.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya is one clean sheet behind Matz Sels for the Premier League lead.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber scored Arsenal's opener against PSV last time out and has been one of the most reliable players this season.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel provides defensive dominance and attacking prowess on set pieces.
CB: William Saliba—The French defender looks to shut down any Manchester United attack.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori comes into the side replacing Myles Lewis-Skelly.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard had a penalty saved against the Red Devils in the FA Cup last time out.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey continues to patrol midfield as the deepest lying midfielder.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice had arguably his best performance as an Arsenal player against PSV.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The 17-year-old continues to start in Bukayo Saka's absence, but he's making a case for starting even when Arsenal's talisman returns.
ST: Mikel Merino—Arsenal's deputized striker continues to start up top.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard scored the winner and only goal last time Arsenal visited Old Trafford.