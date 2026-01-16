Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Improving Gyokeres the Main Focus

Arsenal’s march towards a first Premier League title in over two decades continues when they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners could finish the weekend nine points clear at the summit—although that would require them to beat Forest and defeats for Manchester City and Aston Villa—but they will simply be focusing on clinching victory at the City Ground.

Arsenal were comfortable winners in the reverse fixture and the imperious nature of their recent displays suggests another Premier League win is on the cards.

After conquering Portsmouth in the FA Cup and then Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Mikel Arteta has some selection headaches for the battle in the Midlands—especially with one eye on a midweek Champions League encounter away at Inter.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)

David Raya will return after back-to-back rests. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

GK: David Raya—Having been rested in both cup matches, with Kepa Arrizabalaga stepping in between the sticks, Raya will be restored to the lineup. The 30-year-old has just won Premier League Save of the Month for December, clinching a record-equalling third award.

RB: Jurriën Timber—The Dutchman has been unflappable this season and will hope to have a similar impact when facing winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Timber helped the Gunners to a clean sheet in the reverse fixture as Arsenal won 3–0.

CB: William Saliba—Igor Jesus has proven a handful for centre backs this season, even if he’s yet to find his ruthless edge. Saliba will be his sternest challenge yet, the Frenchman seldom coming out second best.

CB: Gabriel Magalhães—Forest have been dreadful at defending set pieces this season, with only Bournemouth conceding more goals from such scenarios (excluding penalties). Gabriel will be licking his lips at the prospect of punishing them further.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—With Piero Hincapié a doubt and Riccardo Calafiori sidelined, Lewis-Skelly has the chance to remind Arteta why he was first choice left back during the second half of last season.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s skipper has been operating at an impressive level over the festive period, silencing many of his doubters. Still, Arteta will be eager for more goal contributions from the Norwegian.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi bagged a brace in the reverse fixture, the first an absolute stunner and the second a well-taken header. The Spaniard was also on the scoresheet midweek against Chelsea.

CM: Declan Rice—Arsenal’s all-action midfielder usually has a sizeable impact every time he steps foot on the pitch and it would be no surprise to see him decide Saturday’s trip to the Midlands.

RW: Bukayo Saka—The winger bested Marc Cucurella midweek and Neco Williams will fear a similar outcome on Saturday. Saka has three goals and two assists in five league meetings with Forest.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Arsenal will hope Gyökeres’s encouraging midweek display was no flash in the pan, with the Swede still under pressure to offer more in terms of goalscoring and general link-up play.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Gabriel Martinelli’s FA Cup hat-trick against Portsmouth may not be enough to displace the impressive Trossard, who’s Arteta’s preferred choice on the left flank.

