Six Words From William Saliba That Are Mikel Arteta’s Biggest Compliment
“It’s the best place to be.”
Six little words were all William Saliba needed to explain his decision to sign a new long-term Arsenal contract, but they said so much. When faced with widespread reports of concrete interest from Real Madrid, the towering Frenchman opted to spurn the allure of the most successful club in European football history for Mikel Arteta’s perennial Premier League bridesmaids.
“I feel at home,” Saliba outlined. “We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me.”
For a team that is still searching for the major trophy their recent title tilts may have warranted in another era, the ability to convince Saliba to commit his prime years to a continued chase of success is the biggest compliment any player can pay to Arteta.
Real Madrid Aren’t Used to Rejection
Real Madrid’s former sporting director Jorge Valdano once told the club’s president Florentino Pérez that three out of five transfers are successful. Five out of five players typically accept Madrid’s approach.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a prime example of the Spanish giants’ gravitational pull. Afforded unfettered adoration from fans of his boyhood club, the homegrown Scouser still spurned Liverpool’s various offers of a contract extension to torch his reputation and join Real Madrid.
Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba both left Champions League winners to join Real Madrid on a free transfer while Kylian Mbappé turned down untold riches to leave Paris Saint-Germain for the club of his childhood dreams. Liverpool are very much fearful that Madrid will repeat the same free transfer strategy with Ibrahima Konaté, especially since his compatriot was convinced to snub the capital outfit.
Arsenal Familiar With La Liga’s Allure
In the first years at the Emirates Stadium, with the memory of Arsène Wenger’s three Premier League titles still fresh, Arsenal routinely had their stars poached by La Liga’s hulking duo. Barcelona pilfered the club’s record scorer Thierry Henry in 2007 before eventually convincing Cesc Fàbregas to give up his Arsenal captaincy and come back “home.”
Even when the Gunners were winning Premier League titles, Real Madrid’s suffocating reputation proved to have enough sway to lure Nicolas Anelka away from Highbury in 1999. “I want to play in Spain and nowhere else,” the prolific Frenchman declared before eventually getting his wish. Saliba’s stance could not be more contrasting.
Mikel Arteta’s Humanity and Humility
The boss is one of the best coaches in the world. He has helped me a lot, him and his staff, so I’m so happy to have them as a coach.- Saliba on Arteta.
The acquisition of Saliba from Saint-Étienne in 2019 was actually sanctioned when Unai Emery was Arsenal manager. By the time the then-teenager eventually arrived in north London, Arteta had been installed at the helm.
Arsenal’s prickly manager admitted that his relationship with the €30 million recruit was “really tricky” to begin with. Saliba didn’t make a single senior appearance (and just one matchday squad) as he found himself behind Rob Holding in the pecking order before going out on loan again in January.
When the Frenchman was sent off in his second outing for Arsenal’s under-23s in the Papa Johns Trophy in December 2020, it scarcely looked like he would get one game for the senior side, let alone the 140 he has racked up. “He [Arteta] judged me on two and a half matches,” Saliba later claimed. “I would have liked for him to play me more. But he told me I wasn't ready.”
“It hurt me,” he admitted, “it affected me.”
The humanity and humility it has taken for Arteta to not only give Saliba a chance, but make it abundantly clear that he is the team’s most important defensive figure, should not be overlooked.
That circuitous route to stardom has no doubt improved Saliba. Few stars have enjoyed a straightforward trajectory. “A lot of things have happened,” he confessed after putting pen to paper on Tuesday, “but I'm so proud of my journey. I never gave up, even in the tough moments.”
Arteta didn’t give up on Saliba and now the Frenchman isn’t giving up on Arsenal.
Saliba’s Premier League Career in Numbers
- Appearances: 105
- Goals: 6
- Clean Sheets: 43
- Win Percentage: 67.6%
- Best PL finish: 2nd (2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25)
- Honours: Community Shield (2020, 2023)