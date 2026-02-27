Friday’s Champions League draw has only thrust greater expectations upon this Arsenal team, whose dreams of an unprecedented quadruple certainly aren’t dead yet.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have slowly improved in this competition, having built on their quarterfinal defeat to Bayern Munich in 2024 by reaching the semifinals last season. They succumbed to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain, but many feel this is Arsenal’s time.

They were the dominant team of the league phase, winning all eight games and overcoming the likes of Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in imperious fashion. And unlike some who achieved a lofty standing in the table, they’ve been rewarded with the kindest of paths to Budapest.

Here’s Arsenal’s route to the 2025–26 Champions League final.

Arsenal’s Round of 16 Opponents

The Gunners will meet Bayer Leverkusen for the first time since 2002. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal had a choice of Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, and draw-maker Ivan Rakitić handed them the latter.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side eased past Olympiacos, whom Arsenal beat 2–0 in the league phase, over two legs to reach the last 16 for a second consecutive season. Then, a Xabi Alonso-led Leverkusen were cast aside by domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga outfit will be huge underdogs for this meeting, given that they currently occupy sixth spot in the German top flight. They should be no match for the Premier League leaders, who are preparing for their first meeting with Die Werkself since 2002.

Arsenal’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents

Bodø/Glimt have emerged as Europe’s latest fairytale story. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal will benefit massively from Real Madrid and Manchester City being on the opposite side of the draw. Instead, the Gunners, assuming they bypass Leverkusen, will meet either Sporting CP or Bodø/Glimt in the last eight.

Sporting knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League back in 2023, and produced a spirited conclusion to the league phase to qualify automatically for the round of 16. Having endured a post-Rúben Amorim slump, the Lisbon-based club are seemingly on the come-up again with Rui Borges at the helm.

A meeting with Sporting would see Viktor Gyökeres collide with his former employers.

Bodø have the momentum, though, securing their place in the last 16 thanks to four consecutive victories over Man City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan (twice). Kjetil Knutsen‘s side are the neutral’s darlings, and they’ll back themselves against anyone on their artificial turf in the Arctic Circle.

Arsenal’s Potential Semifinal Opponents

Barcelona would represent a step-up in quality. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Bodø’s story is remarkable, and Arsenal could encounter some difficulties against Knutsen’s side should they overcome Sporting CP to prolong their fairytale.

As slick as they are, though, the Gunners will likely encounter a considerable step-up in quality in the semifinals. A north London derby would be seismic, even if the gulf between themselves and Tottenham manifested again at the weekend. Newcastle United and Atlético Madrid would be nasty opponents to face over two legs.

Arsenal may relish a potential clash with Barcelona, despite the superstar quality Hansi Flick’s side boast in attack. Their aggressive defensive line risks being torn apart by opponents of the Gunners’ calibre.

Arsenal’s Potential Final Opponents

There could be a be blockbuster all-English clash in Budapest. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal have undoubtedly been gifted a tame route to Budapest, despite potential semifinal trouble, but that does mean that plenty of behemoths await on the ’silver side’ of the draw.

There are three clubs available to produce the fourth all-English Champions League final, and first since Chelsea downed Manchester City in Porto five years ago. The Blues could meet Liverpool in the quarterfinals, while City must bypass Real Madrid and most likely Bayern Munich to reach the last four.

Paris Saint-Germain are also lurking, but the holders are not the imperious force they were a year ago. They’ve been paired against Chelsea in the last 16, while Galatasaray, who eventually scraped by Juventus in the playoffs, face Liverpool. Atalanta are likely to be swallowed whole by Bayern despite staging a tremendous comeback against Die Roten’s closest title rivals this season, Borussia Dortmund.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS