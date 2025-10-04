‘Not Going to Be Easy’—Arsenal Set Sights on Real Madrid Teenage Star
Arsenal are continuing to explore a move for emerging Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas, a report has revealed.
The Gunners are no strangers to versatile, left-sided defenders. Riccardo Calafiori was joined in the squad this summer by Bayer Leverkusen loanee Piero Hincapié, with Myles Lewis-Skelly another regular option at left back for Mikel Arteta.
It appears as though Arsenal’s search for their next versatile star is ongoing as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed club officials have spent “some time” keeping a close eye on Valdepeñas, known better as Valde.
A natural centre back who is comfortable on the left, Valde is still awaiting his first appearance for the Madrid first team but has featured once as an unused substitute, getting the call-up from Carlo Ancelotti in March this year for a 2–1 win over Villarreal.
He is regularly spotted in first-team training but splits most of his competitive appearances between the Castilla and the C team.
Real Madrid No Strangers to Selling Young Players
Valde is tied to Madrid until the summer of 2029 after seeing his development rewarded with a new contract in October 2024, meaning Arsenal may have a battle on their hands to convince Madrid to sell.
While Madrid usually have no issues entertaining offers for their emerging talents, they usually do so with the demand that a buy-back clause is included. Smaller sides often agree to that request but Arsenal are highly unlikely to do so.
Working against Arsenal may be any residual frustrations from Madrid over another defender, William Saliba. Los Blancos were dreaming of landing the Frenchman on a cut-price deal in the near future, but his decision to ink a new long-term contract has forced Madrid to look elsewhere.
Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is another target for Madrid, who may be braced for a defensive overhaul next summer amid doubts over the long-term futures of David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio.
Valde will be hoping to earn promotion to the first team but is one of many highly rated defensive prospects in Madrid. Fellow 18-year-olds Joan Martínez and Diego Aguado are among those providing competition.