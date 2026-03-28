Arsenal Star Booed by Own International Fans Despite Goalscoring Performance

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he was “disappointed” to hear fans boo returning defender Ben White after he scored for the Three Lions against Uruguay on Friday.

On what was his first appearance for England since the 2022 World Cup, White was targeted by boos from supporters in the stands at Wembley after entering the game from the bench, and while his late goal was celebrated, the announcement of the Arsenal star’s name brought another negative response from the crowd.

“I didn’t hear it on the field because I was involved in the changes and instructions,” Tuchel said after the game.

“It cannot be the majority. There were some boos and some mixed reception for him which I am disappointed about because of course protect our players.

“He was excellent in camp. He deserved to come on. He deserved also to start and got us almost the winner. But I also understood that it happened to other players before here.

“He needs to take it on the chin. We will always protect him and hopefully we can put it behind [us] because he is ready to write some new chapters. We are ready to give him the chance so hopefully everyone can move on and accept it.”

Why Did England Fans Boo Ben White?

White’s introduction brought a tense response from the crowd. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The mixed response towards White stems from the circumstances surrounding his international exile since the 2022 World Cup.

White traveled with the England squad in the winter of 2022 but left the camp after just two games. No formal reason has ever been given but it has been widely reported that the Arsenal defender clashed with a member of former manager Sir Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff, namely assistant manager Steve Holland. It must be said, however, that Southgate has denied those claims.

When Southgate tried to bring White back into the fold in 2024, he was quickly snubbed. The Three Lions boss confirmed White had made it clear he did not want to be considered for an international call-up.

Now, however, with Southgate and his team no longer at the helm, White has accepted the call from England again. He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Jarell Quansah, having initially failed to make Tuchel’s extended 35-player squad.

The sentiment from those England fans that booed White is that because he refused to play for his country when asked to do so, he should not have been allowed to return.

Jordan Henderson Offers Support to White

Jordan Henderson (left) has faced boos from the England crowd before. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

White is not the first player to be booed while representing England.

Friday’s captain, Jordan Henderson, faced a vicious response to his transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia in 2023, with many accusing the midfielder of backtracking on his public stance on human rights issues in pursuit of the riches on offer in the Middle East.

His ill-fated spell with Al Ettifaq lasted just six months and did cost Henderson his place in the England squad in 2024. Tuchel recalled the now-Brentford midfielder in the summer of 2025 and, while there was some confusion surrounding his place in the squad, the negativity towards Henderson had largely vanished.

“As teammates we are always there to support,” Henderson reflected. “A lot of the fans will be in support of all of the players.

“I have been through it myself, but that is part and parcel of being an England player.

“Some of the fans probably don’t even know why they are booing, they listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn’t true. Not many people know the ins and outs of what happened in Qatar and it is for us to deal with internally.

“Ben has been good since he came back in and we will support him as teammates.

“A few of us have been there, it is difficult when it is you, but you have to try not to take it too personally, the media can spin things in certain ways, which isn’t always the truth and then fans can pick up on that and think it is the truth.

“It is really difficult when that happens, so it is important for us to make sure he is O.K., which I am sure he is. I was delighted he got on and got a goal, which is the most important thing.”

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