Why Ben White Refused to Play for England for Three Years

Ben White could play his first England matches in more than three years this month, after ending a self-imposed exile from the national team stretching back to the 2022 World Cup.

The Arsenal defender had made his international debut in 2021 and was chosen for the tournament in Qatar by then England manager Gareth Southgate. But he wound up leaving the squad after the group stage, with the Football Association citing “personal reasons” at the time.

As a right back, White was a key player for the Gunners as they challenged for the Premier League title for the first time in 15 years. But he curiously stayed out of the national team.

In the build-up to Euro 2024, Southgate revealed that White, via a phone call to the FA from former Arsenal sporting director Edu, had asked not to be considered for selection. Southgate stated that White would have been part of the England squad had he wanted to be.

“We had a call from Edu last week saying Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at the moment,” Southgate explained in March 2024.

Alleged 2022 Fall Out Over ‘Barbed Comment’

Southgate revealed that “reticence” existed from White’s side about being part of the England squad as soon as the World Cup in Qatar was over. He said he did not know why that was the case, but still left the door “open” for White to change his mind. “He’s a good player.”

Southgate denied there being a problem with assistant manager Steve Holland and that any such fall out or bust-up was the reason for White’s decision to make himself unavailable. “There is no issue between us at all and there’s also no issue with Steve Holland, which has been mentioned in articles, and I don’t like that. That is not the reason Ben is not with us.”

The alleged rift between White and Holland is said to have been sparked by what was reported in 2024 by a “barbed comment” made by the latter during the World Cup.

An issue arose in Qatar. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

It supposedly related to a question Holland asked White about Arsenal performances during the 2021–22 season—when White did not play for the Gunners. The assistant manager had already asked Kyle Walker the same question about Manchester City.

White is known to be a dedicated professional who enjoys training and playing, but is not otherwise particularly interested in following the sport. “I go home and football is not on my mind. I can just be a normal person, relax,” he once told the Telegraph.

It makes sense that he wouldn’t know the answer to a question about Arsenal before he signed with the Gunners. But it was allegedly suggested by Holland that White was not sufficiently interested in soccer. The comment itself did not spark White’s subsequent departure from the squad and refusal to be called up again. Rather, it was thought to be the public nature of what happened, with the conversation—not considered an argument—taking place in front of other players.

Why Ben White Is Back in the England Squad

White is happy to play under Thomas Tuchel. | Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

White ended his exile when Thomas Tuchel became England manager at the start of 2025. The German revealed he had immediately spoken to the player, who was happy to be selected.

Despite Southgate’s insistence of no specific problem, the timing of that U-turn would heavily imply that White felt there was a reason he couldn’t accept selection under the previous coaching setup.

However, a combination of injuries keeping him out of the Arsenal team, and then a lack of consistent club minutes after losing his prior starting place to Jurriën Timber, meant that it took until now to actually earn his return to the England fold.

White wasn’t even included in the original 35-player squad named by Tuchel—the last selection before choosing a provisional list to go to the 2026 World Cup.

But the injury withdrawal of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jaraell Quansah, and with Reece James already ruled out, Walker now retired from international soccer and Trent Alexander-Arnold mysteriously ignored again, it created the opportunity for White.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC