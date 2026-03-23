Arsenal Star Handed World Cup Audition Four Years After International Exile

Ben White has been added to the England squad for the March international matches against Uruguay and Japan, marking his first national team callup since 2022.

The opportunity has come because of Jarell Quansah’s withdrawal, with Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold curiously overlooked once again.

Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze has also been ruled out and replaced by Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes.

White made his senior England debut in June 2021, shortly before completing a $69.5 million (£50 million) transfer to Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion. But having been chosen for the 2022 World Cup, the versatile defender left the squad midway through tournament.

It was put down to “personal reasons” at the time, although it was later alleged there had been a fall out with then assistant manager Steve Holland. White then made himself unavailable for England contention altogether, with that exile only just now ending.

England manager Thomas Tuchel had spoken to White before naming his first squad last year, but it has taken a full 12 months for the 28-year-old to return to the fold.

White’s Versatility Boosts England Chance

Playing two positions is helpful in a tournament setting. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

White’s recall is surprising in the sense that he hasn’t played much for Arsenal this season, compared to previous campaigns. He is a fifth- or sixth-choice depth option at center back, while Jurriën Timber has been the favored starting right back throughout 2025–26.

But what makes White a valuable and interesting option for Tuchel is versatility.

Right back is a likelier route into the England team, with Reece James currently out, Kyle Walker retired and the aforementioned Alexander-Arnold clearly not in favor despite being fully healthy at present. It does not bode well for the latter Real Madrid man, who has seemingly failed to impress successive England managers.

Tino Livramento and Djed Spence are the only right backs named in Tuchel’s bloated March squad—35 players were chosen overall and World Cup squads are likely to be capped at 26. All three are effectively auditioning for a place come the summer selection.

At center back, Marc Guéhi and Harry Maguire are increasingly likely to be the starting pair at the World Cup. But John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Ezri Konsa and Dan Burn are in contention for the wider squad. Quansah, injured now, will be too. Not all of them can get the final call.

What White has been given is a chance, but a World Cup place is far from guaranteed.

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