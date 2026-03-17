Arsenal Must Heed Thierry Henry Warning After Max Dowman’s Record-Breaking Goal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has warned that Max Dowman needs to be “protected” if the teenage prodigy is to make good on what appears to be generational talent and potential.

Dowman is now the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history after finding the net in Arsenal’s 2–0 win over Everton just 73 days after his 16th birthday. The previous record held by Everton striker James Vaughan back in 2005 had stood for 21 years.

“I had goosebumps, I’ll be honest with you,” Henry said during his appearance on this week’s episode of Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

“I don’t often get goosebumps watching a game, but I had goosebumps because I remember my first goal, my first moment. Even if you are not an Arsenal fan, at the particular moment I think everyone could relate and was happy for him and put the Arsenal thing on the side.”

Henry: Dowman Must Be Protected

A special moment for Dowman. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney was a previous holder of the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer crown, having scored a stunner against Arsenal in 2002—this week, the retired legend revealed that his weekly salary at the time was just $100 because he was too young to even sign a professional contract.

Rooney went on to become one of the greatest players in English soccer history, winning numerous trophies, captaining Manchester United, the England national and breaking decades-old old goalscoring records for both.

On the flipside, Vaughan, who came from the same Everton academy, made only 52 Premier League appearances in a career limited by injuries, finishing in League Two in 2021. The best season of his career was a 24-goal campaign for Bury in League One in 2016–17.

If Dowman is to follow in Rooney’s footsteps and realize superstar potential that has been apparent for years now, Henry challenged fans to be patient and protect the teenager at this early stage of his career.

“I was there when Rooney did it and if someone told me he was going to have the career that he had I would have said maybe, but what you need to do is make sure that you can protect him along the way,” Henry warned.

“We have a special talent here, not just for Arsenal but for English football. Let’s not get over-excited with that. Hell yeah, I am happy that he is at Arsenal, but we also need to protect him and not go too far, too early with what he can achieve.”

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC