Max Dowman Breaks Huge All-Time Premier League Record As Arsenal See Off Everton

Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he netted in stoppage time of Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Everton.

At the tender age of 16 years and 73 days, Dowman completed a lung-bursting run to capitalize on an empty Toffees net and tap home a goal that moved Arsenal one step closer to lifting the Premier League title.

In doing so, Dowman broke the record for the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer, previously held by Everton’s James Vaughan.

“It was a great moment, especially with the way the goal built up,” mamager Mikel Arteta reflected. “We had 10 or 15 seconds to really enjoy what was about to happen.

“It was magical, all the bench and players together jumping up with the crowd, it was a beautiful day.

“He changed the game every time he got the ball. He made things happen and we looked like more of a threat. To do it at that age, in this context, with the pressure and expectations to win the game, it’s just not normal.”

The Youngest Goalscorers in Premier League History

Player Age Max Dowman 16 years, 73 days James Vaughan 16 years, 270 days James Milner 16 years, 356 days Wayne Rooney 16 years, 360 days Rio Ngumoha 16 years, 361 days Cesc Fàbregas 17 years, 113 days Michael Owen 17 years, 143 days Andy Turner 17 years, 166 days Federico Macheda 17 years, 226 days Lewis Miley 17 years, 229 days

Dowman Provides Spark to Arsenal’s Title Charge

A season-defining moment from Dowman. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

While this moment will stand out from Arsenal’s victory, Dowman deserves credit for a match-changing performance that almost single-handedly dragged his team to victory.

The 16-year-old was introduced with 15 minutes to go as a flat Arsenal attack seemed destined to stumble. Anything less than victory would have opened the door back up to Manchester City, but Dowman had other ideas.

It was his cross that led to Viktor Gyökeres’s go-ahead goal in the 89th minute and, with the pressure on, Dowman kept his composure to guarantee three huge points for Arteta’s side on Saturday evening.

Those who have followed Dowman’s career will not be surprised by this latest development. He became the youngest scorer in UEFA Youth League history as a 14 year old, before breaking the record for the youngest player in Premier League 2.

He did, however, miss out on the honor of becoming Arsenal’s youngest player. That went to teammate Ethan Nwaneri, but Dowman went one better when he became the youngest starter in club history in October 2025.

Then came a maiden Champions League appearance, breaking that competition’s record at just 15 years and 308 years old.

Such honors have followed Dowman throughout his young career, justifying his reputation as arguably the most exciting player of his generation. Problems with injury have delayed his eruption this season, but both Dowman and Arteta will hope that his record-shattering cameo against Everton can propel him to new heights over the remainder of the season.

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