Arsenal vs. Athletic Club: How to Watch Emirates Cup on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal are aiming to end the summer with a piece of inconsequential silverware in their back pockets, as they take on Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup.
The Gunners have dominated this preseason event since its 2007 inauguration, winning eight of the 13 iterations. They’ve also prevailed three years in a row.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side enter Saturday’s bout off the back of their second defeat of preseason, as former Gunner Nicolas Pépé scored in Villarreal’s 3–2 victory. Arteta has shuffled his pack plenty during Arsenal’s summer outings, and there was a sixth new signing to make his debut in Wednesday’s defeat.
There’s nobody new to introduce on Saturday, and Arteta will want to oversee an improved performance with the start of the Premier League season just a week away.
Here is how supporters can tune into the 2025 Emirates Cup.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Athletic Club on TV and Live Stream
Just like all of Arsenal’s preseason games so far, supporters can purchase a Pre-Season Pass via Arsenal.com for Athletic Club’s Emirates Cup visit.
This pass will set you back £4.99 if bought before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, with the price rising to £6.99 thereafter. Repeat showings are also accessible every three hours after the full-time whistle with this pass, if you can’t watch it live.
The pass can be purchased anywhere in the world, apart from Spain.
Some of you will already have streaming access to the Emirates Cup if you bought the Pre-Season Pass Bundle for £8.99, which also allowed you to watch Wednesday’s defeat to Villarreal.
What Next for Arsenal and Athletic Club?
Arsenal’s Premier League campaign begins next Sunday at Old Trafford, as they take on a Manchester United outfit emboldened by a trio of lucrative attacking additions.
The Gunners’ start to the new season is daunting, with games against Liverpool and Manchester City scheduled within the first five weeks. They visit Anfield on Aug. 31, and host Man City on Sept. 21.
Athletic Club, meanwhile, kick off the La Liga season at home to Sevilla on Aug. 17, and have a relatively tame schedule to begin 2025–26. They don’t face any of last season’s top three until late November. Ernesto Valverde’s side will also have Champions League fixtures to deal with.