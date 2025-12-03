Arsenal vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are back at the Emirates for their first midweek Premier League fixture of the season, as they take on Brentford.
The Gunners retained their six-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the table on Sunday, but Manchester City‘s 3–2 win against Leeds United the day before means their advantage at the summit was trimmed to five.
While they’d have taken a point at Stamford Bridge before kick-off, Moisés Caicedo’s first-half red card presented the visitors with a golden opportunity to win the game. Mikel Arteta’s men were off colour, though, and they struggled to garner any momentum even when Mikel Merino restored parity just before the hour mark.
Still, it was an excellent week for Arsenal, who’ll be expecting to extend their unbeaten run through to Christmas. The Bees are up next for the Gunners.
Thomas Frank’s Brentford almost always played Arsenal tough, and it looks like Keith Andrews’ iteration could prove a nuisance on Wednesday. They’ll rely on set plays and their ability to counter-attack, but the visitors have struggled on their travels this season. In fact, they’ve lost five of their six Premier League away games.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Brentford Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Kick-off Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: James Bell
Arsenal vs. Brentford Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Brentford: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Arsenal 1–1 Brentford (April 12, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Brentford
Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25
Brentford 3–1 Burnley - 29/11/25
Arsenal 3–1 Bayern Munich - 26/11/25
Brighton 2–1 Brentford - 22/11/25
Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham - 23/11/25
Brentford 3–1 Newcastle - 09/11/25
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
Crystal Palace 2–0 Brentford - 01/11/25
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
Grimsby 0–5 Brentford - 28/10/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brentford on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOWSKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Arsenal Team News
There were plenty of injury updates for Arteta to get through in his press conference. He didn’t confirm whether any of Arsenal’s currently absent stars will be back in action on Wednesday.
He described the injury sustained to William Saliba as “bizarre” and hinted that he could be back in action this week. Leandro Trossard should also make an imminent return, having sustained a knock in the 3–1 win over Bayern Munich that saw him miss Sunday‘s draw.
Martin Ødegaard returned from his lengthy layoff at the weekend, but failed to make an impact off the bench. Viktor Gyökeres was also back in action and is likely to return to Arteta’s starting XI against the Bees.
Gabriel and Kai Havertz remain “weeks” away from making their respective comebacks.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Nørgaard, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Madueke; Gyökeres
Brentford Team News
Reiss Nelson has played a sporadic role for Andrews’ side this season and is ineligible to face his parent club on Wednesday. The winger joined Brentford on loan from Arsenal in the summer.
The visitors seemingly suffered no fresh setbacks from their 3–1 win over Burnley on Saturday. Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva and Antoni Milambo are all out until 2026 with knee injuries.
Igor Thiago’s excellent start to the season continued with a brace against the Clarets. The Brazilian is now just three goals behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race. He’ll start alongside Dango Ouattara up top for Brentford at the Emirates.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Brentford predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-1-2): Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Kayode, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Henry; Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago
Arsenal vs. Brentford Score Prediction
It looked like a demanding week eventually caught up with Arsenal on Sunday, who huffed and puffed against the 10 men of Chelsea with little reward after Merino’s equaliser.
The quick turnaround doesn’t offer much time for a reset, so Arteta would be wise to shuffle his pack to establish a sense of freshness for Brentford’s visit.
While the Bees remain plucky opponents despite their summer of change, this should be a game where Arsenal impose themselves from the outset and are gradually able to wear their opponents down. Sustained pressure will be key, with the hosts cruising to victory.