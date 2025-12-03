SI

Arsenal vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal will be expected to win at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

James Cormack

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal are back at the Emirates for their first midweek Premier League fixture of the season, as they take on Brentford.

The Gunners retained their six-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the table on Sunday, but Manchester City‘s 3–2 win against Leeds United the day before means their advantage at the summit was trimmed to five.

While they’d have taken a point at Stamford Bridge before kick-off, Moisés Caicedo’s first-half red card presented the visitors with a golden opportunity to win the game. Mikel Arteta’s men were off colour, though, and they struggled to garner any momentum even when Mikel Merino restored parity just before the hour mark.

Still, it was an excellent week for Arsenal, who’ll be expecting to extend their unbeaten run through to Christmas. The Bees are up next for the Gunners.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford almost always played Arsenal tough, and it looks like Keith Andrews’ iteration could prove a nuisance on Wednesday. They’ll rely on set plays and their ability to counter-attack, but the visitors have struggled on their travels this season. In fact, they’ve lost five of their six Premier League away games.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Brentford Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
  • Kick-off Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Tony Harrington
  • VAR: James Bell

Arsenal vs. Brentford Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Arsenal: 4 wins
  • Brentford: 0 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Arsenal 1–1 Brentford (April 12, 2025)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal

Brentford

Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25

Brentford 3–1 Burnley - 29/11/25

Arsenal 3–1 Bayern Munich - 26/11/25

Brighton 2–1 Brentford - 22/11/25

Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham - 23/11/25

Brentford 3–1 Newcastle - 09/11/25

Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25

Crystal Palace 2–0 Brentford - 01/11/25

Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25

Grimsby 0–5 Brentford - 28/10/25

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brentford on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOWSKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico

Arsenal Team News

William Saliba
Arteta described William Saliba’s injury as “bizarre.” / Visionhaus/Getty Images

There were plenty of injury updates for Arteta to get through in his press conference. He didn’t confirm whether any of Arsenal’s currently absent stars will be back in action on Wednesday.

He described the injury sustained to William Saliba as “bizarre” and hinted that he could be back in action this week. Leandro Trossard should also make an imminent return, having sustained a knock in the 3–1 win over Bayern Munich that saw him miss Sunday‘s draw.

Martin Ødegaard returned from his lengthy layoff at the weekend, but failed to make an impact off the bench. Viktor Gyökeres was also back in action and is likely to return to Arteta’s starting XI against the Bees.

Gabriel and Kai Havertz remain “weeks” away from making their respective comebacks.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Arsenal
Gyökeres could be back in Arsenal’s XI. / FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Nørgaard, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Madueke; Gyökeres

Brentford Team News

Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson is ineligible to face his parent club. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson has played a sporadic role for Andrews’ side this season and is ineligible to face his parent club on Wednesday. The winger joined Brentford on loan from Arsenal in the summer.

The visitors seemingly suffered no fresh setbacks from their 3–1 win over Burnley on Saturday. Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva and Antoni Milambo are all out until 2026 with knee injuries.

Igor Thiago’s excellent start to the season continued with a brace against the Clarets. The Brazilian is now just three goals behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race. He’ll start alongside Dango Ouattara up top for Brentford at the Emirates.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Brentford
Brentford have the Premier League’s second leading scorer in attack. / FotMob

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-1-2): Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Kayode, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Henry; Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago

Arsenal vs. Brentford Score Prediction

It looked like a demanding week eventually caught up with Arsenal on Sunday, who huffed and puffed against the 10 men of Chelsea with little reward after Merino’s equaliser.

The quick turnaround doesn’t offer much time for a reset, so Arteta would be wise to shuffle his pack to establish a sense of freshness for Brentford’s visit.

While the Bees remain plucky opponents despite their summer of change, this should be a game where Arsenal impose themselves from the outset and are gradually able to wear their opponents down. Sustained pressure will be key, with the hosts cruising to victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Brentford

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer