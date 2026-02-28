Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Fierce London Derby

Fresh off one London derby, Arsenal have another on their hands this weekend as Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta already has two wins over Liam Rosenior’s Blues from the recent Carabao Cup semifinal and is looking to make it three and firmly brush off any of the pressure which has been slowly growing on Arsenal’s shoulders in recent weeks.

Chelsea don’t have Premier League title pressure to worry about but find themselves in an incredibly tense situation of their own. Frustrating draws with Leeds United and Burnley in their last two league games have left them in a nervous battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Defeat here could leave the Blues outside the European places.

Here are four key tactical battles that could decide this one.

Declan Rice vs. Moisés Caicedo

Moisés Caicedo (left) and Declan Rice (right) are two of the best around. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Two of the best midfielders in the world will collide on the Emirates turf. Declan Rice has emerged as a passionate leader of this Arsenal side but will have his work cut out for him against the destructive Moisés Caicedo.

Both players are do-it-all phenoms who know how to impact games at either end of the field. Caicedo looked to be winning the first duel between the pair before his early red card in November, before Rice and Arsenal breezed through their second meeting with Caicedo in early February.

Keeping the other quiet is an unenviable task for both Rice and Caicedo, but they have the quality to not only do that, but also steal the show in so many other ways. Whichever midfield sensation has the better performance will almost certainly be celebrating at full time.

Bukayo Saka vs. Jorrel Hato

Bukayo Saka is a minor injury doubt. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

There are a few questions to answer on this side of the field. Bukayo Saka picked up a knock last time out and it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to start, with former Blues winger Noni Madueke next up to replace him if not.

Saka, assuming he starts, will not be up against Chelsea’s usual left back. Marc Cucurella is nursing an injury which will force Rosenior into a change. Jorrel Hato was bought for this exact scenario and may get the nod over the right-sided Malo Gusto.

This will be a massive test for Hato—the biggest of his Chelsea career to date. The youngster cannot allow Saka to rediscover his creative best or it will be a long afternoon for him.

William Saliba vs. João Pedro

William Saliba (right) has won the battles so far this season. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s greatest attacking asset this season has been striker João Pedro, who has enjoyed a rich run of form since Rosenior’s arrival. Seven goals and four assists in just 10 games is the sort of form Arsenal cannot afford to ignore, even if the Gunners are the only English side so far to keep him quiet in 2026.

Pedro’s unique skill set, which enables him to beat defenders with strength, skill or elite movement, will make him a significant challenge for Arsenal’s defensive leader, William Saliba. The Frenchman is one of the best in the world in his position and will need every ounce of his quality to win this battle.

Saliba will be buoyed by the experience of keeping Pedro quiet across both legs of the Carabao Cup semifinals. Similar success here would go a long way to boosting Arsenal’s title charge.

Gabriel vs. Robert Sánchez

Stopping Arsenal’s corners will be crucial for Chelsea. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal’s set-piece prowess has caught out a number of teams this season, with Gabriel the primary beneficiary. ‘Big Gabi’ will be feeling particularly confident after Rosenior’s public concerns over Chelsea’s defensive organisation last time out.

If Chelsea get their set-piece defending wrong here, they’re as good as done. Arsenal can, and will, capitalize and are good enough to make that the deciding factor in the game. Just who Chelsea will use to combat Gabriel remains to be seen—Trevoh Chalobah or Mamadou Sarr, perhaps—but the biggest test from corners will be faced by goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who needs to find a way to combat the barrage of bodies in front of him.

We saw Rosenior pull a number of players out of the box to reduce the congestion when these two sides last met, and something similar will undoubtedly need to happen again if Chelsea are to limit the threat of what may be Arsenal’s greatest weapon.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC