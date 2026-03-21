Arsenal vs. Man City: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Carabao Cup Final

All attention turns to Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon as England’s strongest two sides of the current campaign, Arsenal and Manchester City, contest the Carabao Cup final.

Three of the last four meetings between the teams have ended all square but a winner must be crowned in the capital this weekend. Arsenal are hunting only a second piece of major silverware under Mikel Arteta, while Man City are searching for their first Carabao Cup title since 2021.

The stakes are through the roof. Not only is their silverware and pride on the line, the outcome of Sunday’s duel could have significant psychological ramifications for the Premier League title race—Arsenal currently leading City by nine points having played a game more.

Victory is vital in a match of fine margins, both clubs boasting an array of difference-makers who could etch their name into folklore. Some gargantuan individual battles lie in wait on the grand stage.

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Here are four duels that could decide the outcome of the showpiece event.

Gabriel vs. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (left) and Gabriel (right) have enjoyed some ferocious tussles. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gabriel and Erling Haaland are already well acquainted. Their fiery battles last season garnered attention, Haaland scrutinized for chucking the ball against Gabriel’s head after a late equalizer in the first meeting, before the Brazilian took center stage for celebrating in his opponent’s face during the reverse fixture.

“It’s a battle, a war,” the Arsenal defender said after last season’s altercations and he will be desperate to come out triumphant this weekend. Fortunately, Gabriel is enjoying the best season of his career in Europe’s most resilient defense, not only stealing the headlines with his regular goal contributions, but for his stellar defensive displays, too.

Based purely on current form, Gabriel will be expected to win Sunday’s battle, and the disastrous cup final record of his Norwegian adversary will offer further encouragement. Haaland has failed to score in any of the eight cup finals he’s appeared in with City, often shrinking at Wembley in his side’s time of need.

Haaland’s form has been decidedly patchy since the turn of the year but a goal against Real Madrid midweek will raise his spirits despite City’s bruising exit. Unfortunately for the forward, conquering Gabriel is only half the battle, with William Saliba waiting in the wings to provide cover.

Martín Zubimendi vs. Rodri

The compatriots are in direct competition on Sunday. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images.

During the upcoming international break, Martín Zubimendi and Rodri will be sharing a dressing room, but they face one another as enemies at Wembley. The Spanish midfield duo will both be tasked with controlling the midfield battle for their respective clubs, all while the likes of Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Bernardo Silva float around them.

Rodri appears to have the tougher assignment. Face-to-face with Eze, the man whose strike downed City in last year’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace, Rodri’s mission is to keep the balletic Englishman under wraps. A cracking strike against Bayer Leverkusen midweek added to several star performances of late, with Eze renowned for coming to life during the closing months of the campaign.

City’s Ballon d’Or winner is not operating at the standards that earned him football’s grandest award, Guardiola still finding the ideal configuration of his midfield. The prospect of Rice joining Eze in attacking zones will concern Rodri and his manager, with significant help from his City teammates necessary to suffocate Arsenal’s central threats.

Zubimendi’s direct opponent is less clear. Silva could operate as the No.10, or Guardiola could turn to Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden or Tijjani Reijnders in the role. Regardless, the balance of Arsenal’s midfield offers the former Real Sociedad midfielder greater leeway, and one would imagine he will be less exposed than his compatriot at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka vs. Rayan Aït-Nouri

Bukayo Saka could be the difference-maker. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images.

By Bukayo Saka’s standards, it’s been a relatively tame campaign despite Arsenal’s success. Just nine goals in 41 appearances across the campaign is hardly an outstanding tally, with only five assists to his name, too. However, while his output is down, the winger still holds the keys to Arteta’s attack when operating in full flow.

Saka’s searing speed, gazelle-like agility and surprising power make him an undeniable threat, even during his leaner spells, and his ability to conjure an individual moment of genius from nothing remains ingrained in his game.

Rayan Aït-Nouri knows that better than anybody. Saka has scored twice up against the Algerian during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and often proved a livewire too electric for him and his former clubmates to deny.

What the left back offers City in forward areas already outweighs his defensive contributions and Aït-Nouri must up his game to thwart Saka on Sunday. Failure to do so could end in disaster.

Viktor Gyökeres vs. Rúben Dias

Rúben Dias will fear the speed of Viktor Gyökeres. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Rúben Dias’s decline has been noticeable. The Portugal international has long earned acclaim for his leadership qualities, defensive organization skills and brute force, but it’s no coincidence that his personal slump has coincided with City’s difficulties and increasing permeability at the back.

The major issue for Dias appears his lack of speed, often exposed by willing runners in behind City’s relatively high line. A lack of pressure on the ball elsewhere only exacerbates this problem, teams regularly taking advantage of the 28-year-old with a direct approach.

Arsenal will be more controlled in their tactical setup on Sunday than many of City’s other opponents, especially given the importance of the match, but Viktor Gyökeres allows Arteta’s men to mix things up. The Swede’s backers often point to his work rate and ability to cause chaos via his impressive pace and physical power.

If Gyökeres is able to isolate and exploit Dias, using his superior athleticism to stretch the City defense, he could play an integral part in any Arsenal triumph. Not only could the match-up present Gyökeres with goalscoring opportunities himself, it will create space for the technicians around him to weave their magic.

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