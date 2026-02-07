Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal continue their push for a first Premier League title in over two decades when they host Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners took full advantage of slip-ups for Manchester City and Aston Villa last weekend by thrashing Leeds United, restoring their cushion at the summit to six points. Their 4–0 triumph at Elland Road brought a three-game winless run in the Premier League to a conclusion and things got even better for Mikel Arteta’s men midweek.

Kai Havertz’s last-gasp winner against Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final punched their ticket to the showpiece event at Wembley in March, marking an excellent opportunity for a first piece of silverware under Arteta since the FA Cup back in 2020. Man City stand in their way.

It’s Sunderland who block the path to glory this weekend and Arsenal know full well they can take nothing for granted on Saturday. The reverse fixture ended all square as Brian Brobbey’s late equaliser dented the Gunners’ title aspirations.

Sunderland have proven tricky adversaries for all in the Premier League this season and while they have struggled on the road, they have still beaten Chelsea and drawn with Liverpool away from the Stadium of Light. The 3–0 win over Burnley last Monday shot them back up to eighth, renewing confidence ahead of a daunting encounter.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s game.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Sunderland Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: Michael Salisbury

Arsenal vs. Sunderland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Arsenal : 3 wins

: 3 wins Sunderland : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal (WWWLW) Sunderland (WLWWL) Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Sunderland 3–0 Burnley Leeds 0–4 Arsenal West Ham 3–1 Sunderland Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Almaty Sunderland 2–1 Crystal Palace Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Everton 1–1 (0–3p) Sunderland Inter 1–3 Arsenal Brentford 3–0 Sunderland

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT United States Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Mexico FOX One

Arsenal Team News

Bukayo Saka could miss out. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Arteta is sweating on the fitness of key duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, both of whom were missing for the win over Chelsea. Saka was nursing an injury sustained in the warm-up against Leeds and his captain was a surprise omission with a small muscle issue.

Saka appears certain to miss out this weekend but Ødegaard’s availability is less predictable. Max Dowman and Mikel Merino are certainly unavailable, though, the latter recently undergoing surgery on a foot injury that will rule him out for an extended spell.

Arteta has an enormous decision to make when it comes to his No.9 for Sunderland’s visit. Viktor Gyökeres hugely underwhelmed midweek and could be replaced by either Gabriel Jesus or Havertz.

There could be changes in the forward line. | FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Trossard; Jesus.

Sunderland Team News

Granit Xhaka misses a reunion with Arsenal. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunateloy for Régis Le Bris, Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka will miss the meeting with his former employers. The Swiss international is sidelined with an ankle injury and joined by Bertrand Traoré in the treatment room.

Le Bris has hinted that deadline day addition Nilson Angulo could make his debut in some capacity, although it’s extremely unlikely that deputy goalkeeper Melker Ellborg will make his first appearance for the club.

Winter signing Jocelin Ta Bi could also miss out as he looks to build up his match fitness.

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Sunderland could name an unchanged XI from their Burnley win. | FotMob

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (5-4-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fée, Talbi; Brobbey.

Arsenal vs. Sunderland Score Prediction

Sunderland have proven a handful for many of the division’s big-hitters and will be aiming to capitalise on any fatigue and complacency in the Arsenal ranks. However, they will need an exceptional performance—all without the influential Xhaka—to sneak anything from their north London visit.

Arsenal have the strength in depth to make alterations and cover for injuries without losing significant quality from their lineup. Arteta’s wealth of options usually find a way to win, even if they seldom blow opponents out of the water.

Arsenal should extend their lead over Man City to nine points before their foes travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Sunderland

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE