Arsenal XI vs. Sunderland: Saka, Odegaard Replacements Chosen—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, welcoming surprise overperformers Sunderland to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners sealed their place in the Carabao Cup final in midweek, triumphing against rivals Chelsea 4–2 on aggregate to further the positive energy in north London after Arsenal moved six points clear at the Premier League’s summit last weekend.

Attention is back on extending that cushion this weekend against an awkward Sunderland side that held Arsenal to a 2–2 draw back in November.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WDDLW

Team News

Bukayo Saka has missed the last two games. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman

: Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal are expected to be without Bukayo Saka for a third straight match as he nurses a small muscle injury picked up in the warm-up of last weekend’s demolition of Leeds United.

Martin Ødegaard was another absentee for Chelsea’s visit on Tuesday night with a niggle and it remains to be seen whether he will be available—and in what capacity—for the Sunderland clash.

Max Dowman and Mikel Merino are both sidelined, the latter having recently undergone surgery on a bone injury in his foot, and Mikel Arteta will need to choose between Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

There will be the odd change from Tuesday night. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Afforded a welcomed rest midweek as Kepa Arrizabalaga shut out his former side, Raya will be fresh for Sunderland’s visit.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber missed Thursday’s training session for Arsenal but is expected to be involved against the Black Cats. Ben White is on standby just in case.

CB: William Saliba—Brian Brobbey proved a handful for Arsenal’s defence as a second-half substitute in November’s stalemate, even notching the stoppage-time equaliser. Saliba must be wary of the Dutchman’s power.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian is now eight games without a goal or assist, which is a relatively lengthy drought for the towering centre half.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Piero Hincapié has started the last two games at left back but Calafiori could be brought back in as Arteta seeks to rotate his team where possible.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi was on the scoresheet again last weekend to take his Premier League tally to four. That’s double the number he produced last season for Real Sociedad.

DM: Declan Rice—The incredibly consistent Rice—one of the world’s best central midfielders—will be relishing the battle with Sunderland’s midfield, especially considering the absence of ex-Arsenal man Granit Xhaka.

RW: Noni Madueke—Saka’s absence wasn’t pivotal against Leeds courtesy of Madueke’s stellar performance. A goal and an assist saw him steal the show at Elland Road, and confidence is high.

AM: Kai Havertz—Havertz has been terrific since his re-introduction after injury— his last-gasp winner against former employers Chelsea may have earned him promotion to the XI in Ødegaard’s place.

LW: Leandro Trossard—It’s now eight appearances without a goal or assist for Trossard but he remains Arteta’s preferred option on the left ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—With Viktor Gyökeres producing another anonymous performance midweek, Jesus could be restored as Arsenal’s No. 9 following three goals in his last four outings.

