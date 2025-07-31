SI

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal take on fierce foes Tottenham in an all-Premier League pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham in pre-season.
Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham in pre-season. / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will compete in the first ever north London derby on foreign soil on Thursday when they contest a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Arsenal have already played twice during their Asian tour, securing victories over Milan and Newcastle United, and will hope to finish with a perfect record before heading back to the Emirates Stadium for friendlies with Villarreal and Athletic Club. While there’s nothing on the line but bragging rights, Mikel Arteta will still demand victory and a strong performance against their fierce local rivals.

Tottenham are still finding their feet under new manager Thomas Frank and have taken part in three friendlies in England. Having debuted with a 2–0 victory over Reading, the former Brentford boss had to accept draws with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers in a double-header last weekend. Arsenal will prove his sternest challenge in the Spurs dugout by quite some distance.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this pre-season friendly.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?

  • Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong
  • Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park
  • Date: Thursday, July 31
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Arsenal: 4 wins
  • Tottenham: 0 wins
  • Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal

Tottenham

Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25

Luton 0–0 Tottenham - 26/07/25

Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25

Tottenham 2–2 Wycombe - 26/07/25

Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25

Reading 0–2 Tottenham - 19/07/25

Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25

Tottenham 1–4 Brighton - 25/05/25

Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25

Tottenham 1–0 Man Utd - 21/05/25

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

United Kingdom & International

arsenal.com, SpursPlay

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, tabii, ESPN Mexico

Arsenal Team News

Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal could hand a debut to Viktor Gyökeres. / Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

All those of an Arsenal persuasion will be desperate to catch a glimpse of new blockbuster signing Viktor Gyökeres, who has already teamed up with his new clubmates in Asia. The Swede has now finalised his move and could earn some minutes in the north London derby.

There could be another debut on the cards against Spurs, with Cristhian Mosquera not appearing in the recent 3–2 win over Newcastle United. The versatile Spanish defender is likely to feature in some capacity, even if only as a substitute.

Riccardo Calafiori picked up another injury against the Magpies last time out and joins Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhães and Jurriën Timber on the sidelines.

15-year-old Max Dowman is set for another outing after dazzling during both clashes so far.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Tottenham Team News

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus will play his first north London derby. / Tottenham Hotspu

Injuries are already disrupting Frank’s first pre-season, with recent recruit Kōta Takai joining Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, Radu Drăgușin, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil in the treatment room.

Talented youngster Mikey Moore is closing in on a season-long loan with Rangers and has been omitted from Tottenham’s travelling party as a result, but Son Heung-min, who has been linked with a summer exit, will feature against the Gunners.

New signings Mohammed Kudus and Luka Vušković will both play their first north London derbies, with the latter having impressed in pre-season thus far—including a goal and assist against Reading.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Kudus, Solanke, Son.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

Little meaning can be taken from pre-season but both Arsenal and Spurs might be seeking to land a psychological blow on their rivals before the Premier League season begins. Victory for Spurs would certainly put an element of doubt in Arsenal’s minds and build confidence under Frank.

However, it’s the Gunners who will be favourites for this one, especially after conducting more impressive summer business than their north London adversaries. Having beaten strong opposition already, they will expect to add Tottenham to their list of pre-season victims.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Tottenham

