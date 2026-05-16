Arsenal XI vs. Burnley: Arteta Forced Into Changes—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City’s 3–0 victory over Crystal Palace means Arsenal cannot be crowned Premier League champions on Monday night against Burnley, but a victory for the Gunners would nonetheless leave them with just one more hurdle to jump.

And if Bournemouth snatch points of the Cityzens on Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta’s side will break the club’s 22-year duck for a league title before their final-day trip to Selhurst Park.

Last week’s controversial triumph at West Ham United was hugely significant, but Arsenal supporters, given their lengthy wait to reassert themselves at the summit of the English game, will not be counting their chickens until the very last moment. They’ve been hurt too many times before.

The Gunners surely can’t slip up against a relegated Burnley, can they?

Ben White Sidelined Indefinitely

White suffered a significant knee injury last weekend. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The all-important triumph over West Ham did come at a cost, as Arsenal lost both starting full backs to injuries.

Riccardo Calafiori’s latest fitness setback is seemingly never too far away, and he was forced off last weekend with a knock. He’s in contention for Burnley’s visit, but Arteta does have Piero Hincapié in reserve.

Ben White’s knee injury is far more serious, with confirmation arriving earlier this week that the right back’s season is over. The Englishman will also miss the World Cup after working his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking.

Jurriën Timber is working tirelessly to be fit for the Champions League final, but that’s no guarantee. Still, Mikel Merino’s return from a foot injury is imminent. The Spaniard hasn’t played since the start of the year after undergoing surgery, but the Spaniard could yet have a role to play for the Gunners before the season draws to a close.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)

Arteta will be forced into full back changes. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Pablo’s impediment of Arsenal’s No. 1 meant Raya claimed a third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award. Two more clean sheets, and you’d like to think the Gunners will end the season as champions.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Timber isn’t ready to replace White, so Arteta will pivot to the sturdy and athletic Mosquera at right back. The summer arrival has had an excellent debut season in north London.

CB: William Saliba—The Frenchman has unsurprisingly been included in France’s World Cup squad, and a glorious end to Arsenal’s season could be the start of an all-timer summer for the young defender.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel would’ve encountered more fearsome attacks in the Premier League this season, but Burnley striker Zian Flemming has gone under the radar. He’s notched double-digit goals for the relegated Clarets.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Calafiori has been a nuisance for opposing defenses in recent weeks, but may not be fit enough to start on Monday night. In that case, Hincapié will get the nod.

CM: Declan Rice—After contributing to his former club’s demise last weekend, Rice won’t feel so guilty if Arsenal trounce the visitors on Monday night.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly has helped unlock an extra layer to this Arsenal team, with his bravery in possession and the angles at which he operates allowing the Gunners to function with greater fluidity with the ball. He should keep his place alongside Rice.

RW: Bukayo Saka—After a quiet outing in east London, the Emirates Stadium will be expecting something special from their “star boy” on Monday night.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Martin Ødegaard probed and created the winning moment last weekend, but Arteta will likely stick with the more instinctive Eze against a stubborn Burnley outfit.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Arteta has leant on the Belgian down the stretch, and Trossard has vindicated the manager’s faith. He’s produced two big moments against Atlético Madrid and West Ham.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede played as if he‘d just slogged it out for 90 minutes against Atléti last weekend, and should be looking fresher on Monday night. Gyökeres opened the scoring in the reverse fixture and has generally enjoyed himself in these sorts of games.

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