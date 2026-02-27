Arsenal XI vs. Chelsea: Eze Forces Tough Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal can overcome another major hurdle en route to the Premier League title by beating Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The league leaders know perfection is more or less required to ensure a first title in over two decades but Chelsea will prove formidable foes. While Arsenal have won two and drawn one of their meetings with the Blues across the Carabao Cup and Premier League this term, each battle has been fiercely competitive.

The Gunners enter the weekend’s affair brimming with confidence after their 4–1 annihilation of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out. They simply must conquer another capital adversary at the Emirates Stadium.

Eberechi Eze Ousts Club Captain

Eberechi Eze (left) surely can’t lose his place this Sunday. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze’s destruction of Spurs for the second time this season has almost certainly earned him another start this weekend. The Englishman will line up in the No.10 role in which he can cause so much chaos, but that means another appearance on the bench for club captain Martin Ødegaard—who has now played less than an hour in each of his last six outings.

Despite missing the north London derby, Ben White should be available against Chelsea, with Bukayo Saka also ready for the game after being withdrawn early against Spurs.

However, Mikel Merino will definitely be out for the weekend’s match and plenty more over the coming months, while Max Dowman and Kai Havertz are both doubts despite returning to training ahead of the clash with the Blues.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman.

Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening on Chelsea’s last visit to the Emirates but the Blues should test him regularly this weekend as they enact a more attack-minded game plan than in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg.

RB: Jurriën Timber—The Premier League’s best right back this season will be tested by the speed and tenacity of Pedro Neto and then very possibly Alejandro Garnacho from the Chelsea bench.

CB: William Saliba—Despite recent slip-ups and defensive lapses, Arsenal still boast the toughest backline in the division—Saliba is absolutely integral to it functioning properly.

CB: Gabriel—The prospect of facing his in-form compatriot João Pedro could unnerve the Brazilian center back. A few mistakes have crept into his game since the turn of the year.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Mikel Arteta’s new favorite central defender masquerading as a left back is Hincapié, who has moved ahead of Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—There have been concerns over the Spaniard’s fatigue after a relentless first season in England but a free midweek has allowed him to rest up for a ferocious midfield battle with Moisés Caicedo and Andrey Santos.

DM: Declan Rice—An uncharacteristic error gifted Spurs their route back into proceedings last weekend and his blushes are unlikely to be spared if he’s similarly nonchalant against Chelsea.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka and Marc Cucurella have enjoyed some tense battles over recent seasons but the Spaniard’s injury means Malo Gusto or Jorrel Hato will be the Arsenal winger’s adversary at the Emirates.

AM: Eberechi Eze—After netting his fourth and fifth goals against Spurs this season, Eze will deservedly hold his place in the Arsenal team. Much tougher opposition lie in wait on this occasion, though.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard is still Arteta’s guy for the big games and he has the unenviable task of taking on Reece James. The Belgian will be pushed hard in both halves of the pitch by the Chelsea captain.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Arsenal supporters will hope this is the moment of ignition for Gyökeres after two lovely finishes against Spurs. Consistency from here on is crucial to him silencing his critics.

