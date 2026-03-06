Arsenal XI vs. Mansfield: Arteta Makes Wholesale Changes—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Suddenly, everything is swell again in the world of Arsenal Football Club. The doom and gloom of two weeks ago has dissipated into the abyss, with Gunners supporters not merely getting excited over the prospect of a trophy-laden conclusion to the 2025–26 season.

The relegation of bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, no longer an improbability, would be celebrated with equal joy as any of their potential successes.

An unprecedented quadruple is on the table for this unpopular Arsenal team, with their FA Cup campaign continuing against another English Football League (EFL) opponent. League One Mansfield Town are next on their agenda, as they target a serene passage into the quarterfinals.

Wholesale Rotation Expected for FA Cup Tie

A busy couple of weeks beckon for the Gunners. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arteta will view Saturday’s cup tie as the perfect opportunity to rest his cornerstones ahead of the resumption of Arsenal’s Champions League campaign next week.

The likes of Gabriel, Piero Hincapié, Jurriën Timber, Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka are all set for spots on the bench this weekend, and Arteta may decide to keep a couple of his big stars at home.

William Saliba missed Wednesday’s 1–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion due to an ankle injury, while Ben White and Martin Ødegaard are dealing with knocks that leave their statuses for Saturday’s game as doubtful. Mikel Merino is the only certain absentee.

Max Dowman recently returned from an ankle injury, and he could enjoy a cameo appearance in Nottinghamshire.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White, William Saliba.

Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White, William Saliba. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Mansfield (4-3-3)

Arteta could make as many as nine changes from Wednesday’s win. | FotMob

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—The Spaniard has been Arsenal’s go-to man for domestic cup competitions this season, with David Raya enjoying a well-earned rest.

RB: Marli Salmon—If Ben White isn’t fit, there could be an opportunity for 16-year-old Salmon on Saturday afternoon. The teenager made his Champions League bow back in December.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—The summer arrival is one of very few who could retain their spot in the team from Wednesday’s slender win at Brighton.

CB: Riccardo Calafiori—Mosquera won’t be partnered by Gabriel this weekend, with Calafiori—who starred as a center back for Bologna—returning to the team, having had his starting berth snatched by Piero Hincapié.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The England World Cup hopeful has been gifted very few opportunities to impress this season, having emerged as Arsenal’s breakout star last term. Rest for Gabriel and Hincapié should see the academy graduate start at Mansfield.

DM: Christian Nørgaard—Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi have been wheeled out relentlessly in tandem, so Nørgaard has had to be patient for starts.

CM: Eberechi Eze—There aren’t too many options available in midfield, so Arteta may have to opt for something more aggressive against League One opposition. Eze is still struggling to perform against anyone but Tottenham Hotspur.

CM: Kai Havertz—Havertz returned from another injury setback last week and could line up in midfield this weekend. The German was initially signed to replace Granit Xhaka before he was converted into a useful center forward.

RW: Noni Madueke—The Englishman is a certainty to come back into the team to offer Bukayo Saka, the midweek match-winner, respite.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Jesus is somewhat of a forgotten man in north London, but he has popped up now and then with a few starts and the odd goal. The Brazilian scored in the rout of Wigan Athletic in the previous round.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—He’s been Arsenal’s go-to guy in cup competitions this season, so Martinelli will likely keep his place down the left over Leandro Trossard.

