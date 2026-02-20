Arsenal XI vs. Tottenham: Odegaard Back, Gyokeres Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Mikel Arteta has called for calm in testing times for his Arsenal team, after they dropped points for the second Premier League game running on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t merely the surrendering of two points that has seen some factions of the fanbase cry crisis. The Gunners allowed one of the competition’s worst-ever teams to fight back from 2–0 down, having produced the meekest of performances against Wolves, bereft of a title-winning edge.

They do at least have the perfect opportunity to respond on derby day, although Sunday’s trip down Seven Sisters Road is suddenly one supporters are dreading as "bottling" murmurs increase in prominence.

This is a huge game, comically, at both ends of the table, with Arsenal knowing that they can sink their fiercest rivals further into the mire by returning to winning ways.

Will Viktor Gyokeres Start Over Gabriel Jesus?

Viktor Gyökeres is underwhelming too often for Arsenal’s liking. | MB Media/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard

Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal have received a double injury boost in time for the derby, with Kai Havertz, who was initially expected to miss this fixture, and captain Martin Ødegaard back in contention for the away side.

While Arteta didn’t confirm that either player would be back in his matchday squad, they seem to be trending in the right direction.

However, Arsenal are without Mikel Merino due to a foot injury, as well as youngster Max Dowman. Leandro Trossard should be okay after his late withdrawal on Wednesday night, while Arteta must decide whether to stick with Viktor Gyökeres after a poor outing against Wolves or bring in Gabriel Jesus up top.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup

Ødegaard could come straight back into the starting XI. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Arsenal’s goalkeeper came under scrutiny for his role in Wolves’ comeback on Wednesday night, and he’ll be hoping for a big performance in response at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber has been off the boil as of late, with his limited attacking contribution no longer outweighed by outstanding defending. Ben White is waiting in the wings if things don’t improve.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba watched the mess unfold around him at Molineux, and his steady head will be needed on derby day.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian no longer has to shackle Harry Kane in this fixture, but it’s not yet clear how Tottenham will look in attack under Igor Tudor. The Croat could opt for a strike pairing and aim to occupy both of Arsenal’s excellent centre backs.

LB: Piero Hincapié—The subsequent collapse overshadowed Hincapié’s first Arsenal goal, which was nicely taken, and he certainly doesn’t deserve to lose his place.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—Supporters want to see more of Christian Nørgaard, but the Dane will only get minutes off the bench, if any at all, on Sunday. Arteta’s going to stick with Zubimendi.

DM: Declan Rice—It’s time for Rice to grab this nervous Arsenal side by the scruff of the neck and pull them through this tricky period.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Playing Saka centrally is an option, but Arteta is likely to welcome back at least one key player in attack, which should facilitate Saka’s return to the flank.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—If the captain is ready to go, expect him to come straight back into the starting XI. Eberechi Eze had his one big day in the reverse fixture, but Arteta will likely turn to familiarity in order to get his team ticking again.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Gabriel Martinelli has played his way out of the team, so Trossard, who fatefully went off in stoppage time on Wednesday, is likely to get the nod.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Arsenal desperately need Kai Havertz, but the German might not be ready to start right away. As a result, Spurs’ depleted backline will get to feast on Gyökeres in N17.

