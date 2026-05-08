Arsenal XI vs. West Ham: Gunners Full Steam Ahead—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

After threatening a dramatic late-season collapse, Arsenal have steadied themselves at the most important time.

Back-to-back Premier League wins after losing at the Etihad Stadium put the pressure back onto Manchester City, and the Cityzens buckled on Merseyside. While Arsenal’s lead could be trimmed to two points come kick off on Sunday, they’ll know that a win would be huge for their Premier League title hopes.

The Champions League finalists will even have Tottenham Hotspur supporters in their corner when they visit the London Stadium.

‘No Chance’ of Two Players Returning

Arsenal are certainly without two players this weekend. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

“No chance for them this weekend,” Mikel Arteta responded when asked on Friday about the possibility of Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino potentially returning this weekend.

Timber has been sidelined since the euphoric victory over Everton in March, while Merino underwent foot surgery at the start of the year. Arteta admitted he doesn’t know whether the pair will play at all before the end of the season.

Supporters will hope to have them available for the Champions League final on May 30.

Otherwise, Arsenal have a clean bill of health. This is a huge game for the Gunners, but Tuesday’s second leg with Atlético Madrid would’ve taken a lot out of Arteta’s players. Roster management remains important for the Arsenal boss.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Kai Havertz returns to lead Arsenal’s attack. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard is at least guaranteed a share of his third consecutive Golden Glove award. Another clean sheet on Sunday will see him win it outright.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Ben White was one of Arsenal’s unsung heroes midweek, but Arteta does have an alternative in Jurriën Timber’s absence if the Englishman requires a breather.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba wasn’t completely unflappable last time out, and West Ham’s forwards will hassle and harry until the very last moment this weekend.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel dominated from set-pieces at the London Stadium last season, and Arsenal are up against a team that’s conceded a league-high 15 goals from corners this term.

LB: Piero Hincapié—The versatile defender highlighted what he can offer in possession last time out, delivering a wicked cross that Viktor Gyökeres should’ve converted to see off Atléti. It’s a toss-up with Riccardo Calafiori as to who’ll start at left back in east London.

CM: Declan Rice—A full circle moment beckons for Rice, who could take a big leap towards the Premier League title at his old stomping ground.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard has surrendered his spot to Myles Lewis-Skelly, and there are no guarantees that he’ll be brought back into the XI on Sunday.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka looks sharp again, and he only got through an hour in the week. So, the winger should be good to go from the start on Sunday. He’s recorded more Premier League goal involvements against West Ham (nine) than any other club.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Arsenal’s No. 10 was withdrawn at the same time as Saka on Tuesday, but he has seemingly moved ahead of captain Martin Ødegaard in the playmaking pecking order. Eze does love scoring in London, too.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Gabriel Martinelli has played a reduced role down the stretch, while Eze has only been used sparingly wide left. Thus, it looks like Trossard, whom Arteta trusts immensely, will get the nod down the left.

ST: Kai Havertz—Gyökeres was brilliant on Tuesday, and he’s certainly someone who could do with a bit of respite this weekend. Arsenal have Havertz to call upon again, even if he was an unused substitute against Atléti.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC