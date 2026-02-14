Arsenal XI vs. Wigan: Wholesale Changes for FA Cup Clash—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal are looking to keep their quadruple dream alive when they host League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners have already clinched their place in the Carabao Cup final and they’re well-placed to end their two-decade wait for the Premier League title. Their Champions League campaign has been pretty spectacular to date, too, and they opened their FA Cup campaign by hammering Portsmouth 4–1.

Struggling Wigan should prove no real test for Mikel Arteta’s men as they search for their ticket to the fifth round. Even a host of changes shouldn’t prevent a straightforward triumph.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: FA Cup

FA Cup 📊 Recent form: DWWWW (all competitions)

Arsenal Team News

William Saliba is a doubt for Sunday’s game. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: William Saliba, Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman

William Saliba, Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal only have a few injury concerns for the visit of Wigan after the recent recoveries of skipper Martin Ødegaard and talisman Bukayo Saka. The trio of Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino and Max Dowman are the only confirmed absentees for Sunday’s game.

There are doubts over William Saliba, who missed the midweek draw at Brentford through illness, but he appears unlikely to start even if does make the matchday squad.

Peripheral figures such as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Christian Nørgaard will be promoted to the XI.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wigan (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal’s fringe figures will get opportunities. | FotMob

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—The Spaniard has been Arsenal’s domestic cup goalkeeper and will return to the starting lineup for what should be a simple evening against Wigan.

RB: Ben White—Sunday offers Jurriën Timber a much-needed rest opportunity and White is a fine deputy to draft into the lineup for such an encounter.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—With Saliba missing through illness, Mosquera was used on Thursday night in the stalemate at Brentford, and Arteta might rely upon his impressive summer recruit once more this weekend.

CB: Riccardo Calafiori—With Arsenal in action again on Wednesday in the Premier League, Arteta can’t waste the opportunity to rotate heavily. Gabriel seems certain to drop out and Calafiori enter the XI.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arteta has preferred using a more physical, defensively robust left back this season and that has come at the detriment of Lewis-Skelly, who has been used sparingly in the cup competitions.

DM: Christian Nørgaard—Options are slim for Arsenal in midfield but Nørgaard is a steady presence. The ex-Brentford man was such a clever summer signing, perfect for cup games against lower league opposition.

DM: Declan Rice—Merino’s foot injury and the absence of Havertz means Rice could be forced to start against Wigan. If he does, an early withdrawal is likely.

RW: Noni Madueke—Saka returned from the bench midweek and that should spell the end of Madueke’s run in the lineup in the Premier League. He’s impressed in his compatriot’s absence and will likely be used on Sunday.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze struggled at Brentford midweek and was hooked at half time. A strong performance against Wigan is needed to rebuild some lost confidence for last season’s FA Cup final decider.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian scored a hat-trick in the previous round at Portsmouth and his best performances have been saved for the cups and Champions League this season.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—The recent goalscoring form of Viktor Gyökeres means Jesus has once again been forced to accept a bit-part role. He will want to send Arteta a message on Sunday.

