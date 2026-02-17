Arsenal XI vs. Wolves: Saka Role Changed—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

The visit of a struggling League One opponent proved to be the perfect tonic for Arsenal off the back of a bruising draw with Brentford, and attention again turns to beating underperformers in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners’ point in west London meant Manchester City made up ground in the Premier League title race after the midweek round of fixtures, but the leaders have the chance to extend their lead to seven on Wednesday night.

City will, of course, have the chance to respond, but having points on the board always seems beneficial in a hotly-contested race. Many will expect Mikel Arteta’s side to return to winning ways in the top-flight on Wednesday night, even if Wolves have steadily improved under Rob Edwards.

Still, they sit bottom of the table and are almost guaranteed to be plying their trade in the second tier next season.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WDWWW (all competitions)

Arsenal Team News: Is Martin Odegaard Still Injured?

Kai Havertz is set to be sidelined for the rest of February. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White

Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

William Saliba was a surprise absentee against Brentford through illness, but he recovered in time for Sunday’s FA Cup tie and was included in Arteta’s starting XI.

However, Kai Havertz suffered an injury setback last week and is set to miss the rest of February, while Mikel Merino is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing foot surgery. It’s also not clear when youngster Max Dowman will be back in action.

Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury in Sunday’s warm-up and was forced to withdraw from the starting XI. The Italian is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday’s game, and Ben White and Martin Ødegaard are also dealing with knocks.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)

There’s a new No. 10 in town. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—After earning the weekend off, Raya will return to the starting lineup and aim to add to his league-leading 13 clean sheets.

RB: Jurriën Timber—White’s an injury doubt, but Timber was always going to start on Wednesday night anyway.

CB: William Saliba—After missing out against Brentford, Saliba was fit enough to start at the weekend and, unless his cold flares up again, he’ll keep present in the back four again.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian was one of three key outfielders who weren’t required at all against Wigan, and some would argue that the Brazilian is rather fortunate to be available for this game, given that he just about avoided a second yellow card against Brentford.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Calafiori’s injury means Hincapié, who teed up Noni Madueke’s header last Thursday, is a shoo-in to start at Molineux.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard has chipped in with a few useful goals this season and looked like a superb signing. However, some are wondering why Christian Nørgaard hasn’t eaten into Zubimendi’s minutes after the Dane starred at the weekend.

DM: Declan Rice—Rice will meet a familiar face in the West Midlands, with Angel Gomes earning a couple of call-ups to the England squad under Lee Carsley in 2024. Gomes joined Wolves in January and will partly be tasked with taming Rice’s influence.

RW: Noni Madueke—Saka’s return should lead to a drop in minutes, but Madueke doesn’t deserve to lose his place in the team.

AM: Bukayo Saka—Sure, it was only League One Wigan, but there’s reason to believe that Saka could unlock another layer or two to this Arsenal attack when deployed in a central role. Why not try it out again in the Premier League?

LW: Leandro Trossard—Gabriel Martinelli’s productive start to the FA Cup continued on Sunday, but the steadier and more reliable Trossard has no reason to lose his Premier League place.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Wolves are bound to surround Arsenal’s lone man up top, with space likely to come at a premium for Gyökeres at Molineux. However, with the visitors destined to dominate territorially, there will be chances for the Swede to add to his goal tally.

