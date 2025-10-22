Arsene Wenger Delivers Arsenal Premier League Title Verdict
Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was openly confident that this could very much be the year for the Gunners to end their two-decade for Premier League success.
Arsenal have not lifted the top-flight title since Wenger oversaw an unbeaten league season in 2003–04. Many expected that imperious vintage of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and company to dominate the English football landscape for years to come, with former MP Tony Bank capturing the opinion of many when he joked at the time: “God is clearly a Gooner.” The fates have proven to be more fickle.
Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal to a trio of second-place finishes over the last three years. The Manchester City team which twice pipped the Gunners has lost its sheen of invincibility while reigning champions Liverpool are enduring a ruinous run of form. For all of the caution constantly being preached by Arteta and his players, many now expect Arsenal to go all the way. Wenger included.
In response to the question of whether his former side could lift the Premier League trophy come May, Wenger replied: “Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.”
The beIN Sports pundit justified his confidence with the claim that Arsenal boast “the most complete squad.”
“When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard. At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international.”
“Compare them with Liverpool,” Wenger continued. “I watched them against Chelsea and [Dominik] Szoboszlai was at right back and [Ryan] Gravenberch was centre back. Arsenal would not be in that kind of position.”
Wenger, however, was not willing to completely write Liverpool off. “Sometimes you need to give players time,” the cerebral Frenchman mused. “The players have the talent, [Alexander] Isak has the talent and [Florian] Wirtz has the talent. But of course at the moment they have not reached their level.
“Maybe they have to go through a tough period, show total commitment to the team and then the confidence will come back.”
David Raya: Arsenal’s Squad Depth Is Incredible
Wenger isn’t the only one fawning over Arsenal’s squad depth. In the aftermath of a 4–0 thumping of Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night, goalkeeper David Raya had no doubt that this swollen roster of stars could compete on multiple fronts.
“Yes, I think so,” he said. “I think the depth of the squad is incredible. We have a lot of players and we have a lot of players that can play in two, three, four different positions.
“Like [against Atlético], [Mikel] Merino came on as a striker and he can play as a No. 8, he can play as a No. 10. So, that’s the variety that the boss has and he’s using it for our advantage and for the best of the team. It’s looking very, very good and that depth is very important for us.”
The benefit of competition for places extends beyond matchdays. “That gives you an extra level in training and in games because if you’re not at it every day, you can lose your spot in a fraction [of a second],” Raya added. “So, that gives that competitiveness in training and in games. That’s really, really important and everybody is on board with that.”