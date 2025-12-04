SI

Mikel Arteta Gives Declan Rice Unexpected Premier League Inspiration

Mikel Arteta has demanded more from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Declan Rice has become a set-piece master at Arsenal.
Declan Rice has become a set-piece master at Arsenal. / George Wood/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta challenged Declan Rice to improve his long throws and replicate the standards set by Brentford right back Michael Kayode.

Speaking before Arsenal’s 2–0 victory over the Bees on Wednesday night, Arteta lauded Kayode for the threat he provides from his throw-ins, which are statistically the longest in the Premier League on average at 33.2 metres.

Brentford have scored three times from long throws this term and despite Arsenal being the division’s set-piece kings, the Gunners are yet to score from such a scenario. Arteta wants Rice, whose set play deliveries are among the best in the league, to work hard on emulating Kayode.

“A massive weapon,” Arteta said of the Italian’s throw-ins. “We all know that. It is a very chaotic situation—it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen.”

Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal
Mikel Arteta (right) has challenged Declan Rice (left) to add another string to his bow. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

When quizzed on why Rice is not as accomplished with his hands as Kayode, the Arsenal boss replied: “Who is [as good as Kayode]? Everything has to evolve. I don’t know how good [Kayode] was a year ago, or two years ago or three years ago. I know how good Declan was at taking set pieces three or four years ago and I know how good he is now.

“It does not happen overnight. Things have to be trained, evolved and tweaked. And the player has to believe as well, which is key. When you look at Declan, he can do almost everything you require him to do.”

Arteta certainly needn’t worry about Rice’s attacking output for the Premier League leaders, with two goals and five assists in all competitions. The midfielder’s corner and free kick deliveries consistently cause chaos for opposition defences, but his early exit against Brentford has sparked injury concerns for the hectic festive period.

Rice Allays Injury Fears After Brentford Win

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
Rice came off early against Brentford. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal have been consistently battling injuries this season and were struck down by two more on Wednesday. Cristhian Mosquera added his name to a list of defensive absentees that already includes William Saliba and Gabriel, while Rice was also withdrawn due to a fitness issue in the 83rd minute.

Arteta criticised the jam-packed schedule after the full-time whistle at the Emirates Stadium and will be hoping Rice’s ailment isn’t as bad as first feared. Reassuringly, the Englishman has passed himself fit for the weekend clash with Aston Villa.

In an off-camera meeting with Sky Sports News, Rice revealed he was “fine” and able to feature at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Gunners, who have won just one of their past four meetings with Villa, will be eager to have Rice available against the in-form Villans. They know victory would ensure they maintain their five-point lead at the summit for another week at least.

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

