Aston Villa vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to the Midlands on Monday night in a clash between two sides enduring and enjoying wildly contrasting conclusions to the summer transfer window.

Villa have been frequently framed as the most potent victim of sports financial regulations. While Unai Emery’s side have been forced to repeatedly sell before buying and paying off fines from UEFA for spending breaches, the established elite can continue splashing the cash without any consequence. Arsenal, serve as a prime example.

Despite not prioritizing sales while making a series of lavish transfers in recent years, there appears to be no risk of the Gunners violating any rules. “Some other clubs, maybe they need to sell,” Mikel Arteta shrugged earlier this summer. Arsenal, clearly, aren’t one of them.

Beyond the bitterness of fans glancing up from their spreadsheets on the day before the summer transfer window closes, there is the added edge of Emery’s history with Arsenal. The Basque boss beat out his compatriot to take over from Arsène Wenger in 2018 only to eventually be permanently succeeded by Arteta 18 months later.

Two of Arsenal’s previous three trips to Villa Park have ended in triumph for the scorner Emery, although recent form would not naturally point to history repeating itself.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Arsenal Stunned by Wounded Villans

Arsenal have made a winning start to the season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There are scarcely two clubs who have experienced such wildly different starts to the season. While Arsenal have swatted aside the Cities of Manchester and Coventry by an aggregate score of 6–0, playing with an unrestricted freedom inspired by last season’s Premier League title triumph, Villa have suffered through the season’s early weeks.

A valiant UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain stands as the high point in a month which sank to a new nadir in the dismal 4–0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Villa were ruthlessly punished during a 23-minute blitz from their hosts, but the scoreline doesn’t quite tell the whole story.

Villa actually started much the better of the two teams, with Emi Buendía squandering a squall of presentable chances while the game was briefly goalless. Emery’s battlers also managed to not concede during the 50 minutes they played with 10 men following João Gomes’s brainless red card.

Suspension ensures that the Brazilian won’t be available to cause any more havoc on Monday, which will undoubtedly see a better display—perhaps even one good enough to bloody the nose of Arsenal.

Arsenal’s start has to be put into perspective. For all the talk of the Gunners already winning the title in August, take a moment to assess their competition thus far; a royally undercooked Manchester City and Frank Lampard’s overawed promotion winners. There are plenty tougher tests to come, starting on Monday.

For all the talk of the Gunners already winning the title in August, take a moment to assess their competition thus far; a royally undercooked Manchester City and Frank Lampard’s overawed promotion winners. There are plenty tougher tests to come, starting on Monday. Villa’s home fortress. “On Monday hopefully Villa Park is being like we always felt there,” Emery urged. “Supporting, playing with us and we will need them again.” The Villans have won six of their last seven home matches across all competitions, scoring 20 goals in the process. The last time Arsenal made the trip to Birmingham, they were also beaten 2–1.

“On Monday hopefully Villa Park is being like we always felt there,” Emery urged. “Supporting, playing with us and we will need them again.” The Villans have won six of their last seven home matches across all competitions, scoring 20 goals in the process. The last time Arsenal made the trip to Birmingham, they were also beaten 2–1. Clean slate for hosts. Villa were so abysmal against Brighton that matters off the pitch have to be considered. This is a team which is being dismantled in real time by the transfer window vultures and top scorer Ollie Watkins refused to play. The club’s talisman has since apologized, cried and bid farewell to the club, which also shipped out the divisive figure of Emiliano Martínez. There will be clearer minds in the Midlands on Monday, which should lead to a much more cohesive approach.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–2 Arsenal

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa could debut as many as three new signings. | Sports Illustrated

The suspended Gomes is not Villa’s only enforced absentee. Amadou Onana is unlikely to appear again this season after rupturing his ACL during the World Cup. There is a swifter recovery timeline for Brian Madjo, who so impressed against PSG, but the striker, along with fellow forward Tammy Abraham, is facing a race against time to feature on Monday.

Summer recruit Johan Manzambi is also out until September, but Emery could field a fleet of new signings on Monday. Zion Suzuki is primed for a first outing in goal, while Leon Goretzka could slot into midfield. Former Chelsea frontman Nicolas Jackson may even be given the chance to reacquaint himself with his old London rivals.

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; McGinn, Buenia, Hemmings; Jackson.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Kai Havertz has the edge over Viktor Gyökeres up top. | Sports Illustrated

There will be plenty of time for rest of rotation during Arsenal’s jam-packed season, but there’s no need for any grand changes from Arteta just yet. The Gunners have been treated to nine days without a game after kickstarting the Premier League last Friday.

That could very well be enough time for Bruno Guimarães to make his return from a minor groin issue. “We just managed the last few days with him,” Arteta revealed in the build-up to the fixture. “He’s out on the pitch. He’s been doing training sessions.”

Jurriën Timber isn’t quite so far along in his own recovery from a muscular complaint, although the end to his fitness-enforced exile is crawling into view. William Saliba will have to wait a bit longer. As Arteta fretted: “That’s going to take a while.”

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis.

What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Birmingham, England

: Birmingham, England Stadium : Villa Park

: Villa Park Date : Monday, Aug. 31

: Monday, Aug. 31 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Jarred Gillett

: Jarred Gillett VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

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