Athletic Club 0–3 Barcelona: Player Ratings As Barca End Title-Winning Season Victorious
La Liga champions Barcelona defeated Athletic Club 2–0 in the final league game of the season, tying a bow on Hansi Flick's magical debut season as manager.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with his 26th league goal of the season with a brilliant chip over Unai Simón in the 14th minute. The goal was Barcelona's 100th in La Liga this term, the first time a Barça team eclipsed that mark since the 2016–17 season. It was also Lewandowski's 100th goal in a Blaugrana shirt.
The Polish striker secured his brace only four minutes later. Raphinha's corner was deflected towards the back post, where Lewandowski freed himself to head-in his second of the match. The hosts had chances to get back into the game before halftime, but weren't sharp in front of goal.
Not much changed in the second half, but Lewandowski did have a couple of opportunities to complete his hat trick and keep his pursuit of Kylian Mbappé in the Pichichi and European Golden Boot race alive. However, he wasn't as sharp as the game went on and failed to add to his goal tally.
Barcelona weren't tested much by Athletic, allowing them to cruise to the finish line without much trouble. They added a third with Dani Olmo dispatching a penalty kick in stoppage time to clinch one final victory to crown what's been a spectacular season for the Catalans.
Much will be expected from Barça come next season, for now, the club will go into the summer break as domestic treble winners, in a drastically different place than they were this time last year.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Iñaki Peña
7.5/10
RB: Eric García
7.4/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
6.9/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.9/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.6/10
CM: Pedri
7.5/10
CM: Gavi
8.2/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.3/10
AM: Fermín López
7.8/10
LW: Raphinha
7/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
8.8/10
SUB: Andreas Christensen (64' for Araújo)
6.3/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (64' for Raphinha)
8/10
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (81' for Pedri)
N/A
SUB: Gerard Martin (81' for Balde)
N/A
SUB: Pau Víctor (90' for Lewandowski)
N/A
Subs not used: Marc-André ter Stegen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Héctor Fort, Iñigo Martinez, Marc Casadó, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati