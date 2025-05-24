Athletic Club vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
The 2024–25 La Liga season concludes with newly-crowned champions Barcelona visiting San Mamés to face fourth place Athletic Club for the last game of the season in Spanish soccer.
The Catalans lost a domestic match for the first time in 2025 last time out vs. Villarreal. Having already secured the league title, the defeat didn't spoil the party atmosphere at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as Barcelona lifted the trophy following the game. Hansi Flick's men aim to tie a bow on what's been a near-perfect season with a victory in their final game.
Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club have been on the rise ever since he took charge in the summer of 2022. After finishing eighth and fifth the past two seasons, three victories on the bounce have guaranteed they'll finish fourth this term. No matter the outcome vs. Barcelona, Athletic have already secured their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014–15.
Although there's not much on the line for either team, this is still a premier matchup between two of the best teams in Spain's top-flight, a treat before the long summer break.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Athletic Club vs. Barcelona on Sunday, May 25.
What Time Does Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Bilbao, Spain
- Stadium: San Mamés
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Pablo González Fuertes
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Athletic Club: 1 win
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 2–0 Athletic Club (Jan. 8, 2025) - Spanish Super Cup semifinals
Current Form (All Competitions)
Athletic Club
Barcelona
Valencia 0–1 Athletic - 5/18/25
Barcelona 2–3 Villarreal - 5/18/25
Getafe 0–2 Athletic - 5/15/25
Espanyol 0–2 Barcelona - 5/15/25
Athletic 1–0 Alavés - 5/11/25
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 5/11/25
Man United 4–1 Athletic - 5/8/25
Inter 4–3 Barcelona - 5/6/25
Real Sociedad 0–0 Athletic - 5/4/25
Valladolid 1–2 Barcelona - 5/3/25
How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Barcelona on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, LALIGATV
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Fubo
Canada
TSN, RDS
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Athletic Club Team News
Athletic boast the best defensive side in La Liga this season, especially since Spain's starting goalkeeper Unai Simón returned from injury. With Dani Vivian leading the line, Athletic are a solid defensive unit capable of stifling the best attacks in the country.
Oihan Sancet has been the focal point of Athletic's attack this season with 15 league goals, though, he's in the midst of a five game scoreless streak and will be looking to find the back of the net one final time before the curtain drops.
Nico Williams has been sidelined with a groin injury since May 1, but was spotted training with the team this week. With rumors intensifying regarding a possible exit this summer, the talented winger could return to possibly play his final minutes with his childhood club.
Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Simón; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Berchinche; de Galarreta, Prados; Berenguer, Sancet; Boiro; Guruzeta
Barcelona Team News
The La Liga champions will be looking to add to their impressive 171 goal tally in all competitions this season. If they score twice vs. Athletic, they'll tie the 2015–16 team's tally and enter the podium as the third best single season goalscoring side in club history.
Ferran Torres had to go under the knife after suffering from appendicitis last week, ending his season. Jules Koundé remains sidelined since the fist leg vs. Inter and is unlikely to feature for the club until next season.
Flick could potentially give Marc Casadó his first minutes mid-March since the La Masia graduate is fully fit after recovering from a knee injury. Robert Lewandowski is poised to lead the line, hoping for a herculean effort that gives him a shot at his third European Golden Boot award.
Elsewhere, Marc-André ter Stegen should get the nod between the sticks. With his future still up in the air, Wojciech Szczęsny could potentially head back into retirement having kept a clean sheet in Barcelona's title-clinching win vs. Espanyol.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; García, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Athletic Club might have a stout back line, but Barcelona's attack is a different beast that the hosts will be unable to contain for 90 minutes. However, Barça's defense has been leaky over the past month conceding 16 goals in their past seven games.
Expect this to be an open contest with both teams having a good amount of scoring opportunities. The visitors will dominate possession looking for Pedri and Lamine Yamal to produce magic. Athletic will look to strike on transitions in what's become the key to dismantling Barcelona this season.
It'll be an entertaining send-off for La Liga into the summer break, one where the spoils will be shared between two Champions League worthy teams.