Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid surrendered the top spot in La Liga at the weekend.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Real Madrid are winless in their last three La Liga games.
Real Madrid are winless in their last three La Liga games. / IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador, Visionhaus/Getty Images

Three successive draws have seen Real Madrid stumble in La Liga’s title race and victory is crucial on Wednesday evening when they visit Athletic Club.

Pressure has been heaped on Xabi Alonso’s shoulders after Madrid’s recent slump, with just one victory from their last five outings in all competitions. League stalemates with Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona have raised concerns and allowed Barcelona to leapfrog Los Blancos at the summit of the division.

With Villarreal and Atlético Madrid also hot on their tail, the record European champions desperately need to end their winless domestic run in Bilbao against an Athletic Club side struggling to rediscover last season’s form. The Basque outfit are currently eighth in La Liga and have won just one of five Champions League matches this term.

Despite their inconsistencies, Athletic will be no pushovers. They won this fixture 2–1 last season and the vociferous Estadio San Mamés crowd will ensure standards don’t drop. Madrid, who are playing their sixth successive away game, will have to rise to the challenge.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Bilbao, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio San Mamés
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
  • Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano
  • VAR: Daniel Trujillo Suárez

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Athletic Club: 1 win
  • Real Madrid: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Athletic Club

Real Madrid

Levante 0–2 Athletic Club - 11/29/25

Girona 1–1 Real Madrid - 11/30/25

Slavia Prague 0–0 Athletic Club - 11/25/25

Olympiacos 3–4 Real Madrid - 11/26/25

Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 11/22/25

Elche 2–2 Real Madrid - 11/23/25

Athletic Club 1–0 Real Oviedo - 11/9/25

Rayo Vallecano 0–0 Real Madrid - 11/9/25

Newcastle 2–0 Athletic Club - 11/5/25

Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid -11/4/25

How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player

Canada

TSN+

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Athletic Club Team News

Oihan Sancet
Oihan Sancet is suspended for Wednesday’s match. / IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Ernesto Valverde is missing a number of players through injury for Madrid’s visit, with Robert Navarro, Unai Eguiluz, Beñat Prados and Maroan Sannadi all sidelined at present. Iñaki Williams is not a guaranteed absentee for Athletic but remains a significant doubt having been absent since the win over Qarabağ in late October.

Oihan Sancet is a major absentee as he continues to serve his suspension following a red card against Barcelona, but Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta will return to the XI having served a one-match ban last time out. Aymeric Laporte will also make his comeback from illness.

Athletic’s hopes hinge on Nico Williams, who scored and dazzled in the victory over Levante last weekend.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Athletic Club predicted lineup
Aymeric Laporte returns in defense. / FotMob

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Simón; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Berenguer, Gómez, Williams; Guruzeta

Real Madrid Team News

Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão
Antonio Rüdiger (left) and Éder Militão returned against Girona. / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Madrid welcomed center back duo Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão back into the lineup for the trip to Girona, the former absent since September and the latter since the November internationals, and the pair appear likely to start again in Bilbao.

Dean Huijsen, David Alaba and Raúl Asencio are all doubts at the back for Alonso, while Dani Carvajal will be missing for the journey to San Mamés. Ferland Mendy has recently added his name to the injury list and he won’t return until 2026.

Álvaro Carreras and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to return to the XI having only been used as substitutes on Sunday, with Fran García and Arda Güler making way.

Franco Mastantuono is available once more having returned to the squad at the weekend, but he was an unused substitute against Girona.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

Real Madrid predicted lineup
There could be two changes from the Girona draw. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Girona (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Rüdiger, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Valverde, Bellingham; Vinícius; Mbappé

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Could Madrid really draw four La Liga matches on the spin? It’s a distinct possibility.

Athletic are not as resilient as they were last season but their home form is still encouraging, with four wins and a draw from seven league games at San Mamés. It’s never an easy venue for visitors, especially those in a moment of uncertainty.

Madrid certainly have the firepower to claim all three points and the return of key defenders could swing the contest, but it’s difficult to look beyond more dropped points based on their recent record.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1–1 Real Madrid

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

