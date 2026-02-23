Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

It’s all to play for in Madrid on Tuesday night, as Club Brugge visit the Estadio Metropolitano buoyed by Christos Tzolis’ late equaliser in last week’s first leg.

A back-and-forth contest between the Belgians and Atlético Madrid ended 3–3 thanks to Tzolis’ 89th-minute strike, and Ivan Leko’s side are now aiming to repeat their playoff heroics from last season in the Spanish capital.

Then led by Nicky Hayen, Brugge upset Europa League holders Atalanta 3–1 in Bergamo to advance into the Champions League round of 16 as 5–2 aggregate winners.

Tuesday’s challenge is undoubtedly a stiffer one, but Atléti’s unpredictability offers the away side hope.

Once again, Diego Simeone’s side were leaky in defence at the weekend, conceding twice as Espanyol came to town. Fortunately, they were ruthless at the other end of the pitch to return to winning ways in La Liga. Brugge, meanwhile, have claimed three successive domestic victories since losing 1–0 to Union Saint-Gilloise at the start of the month.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge Kick-Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Estadio Metropolitano

: Estadio Metropolitano Date : Tuesday, Feb. 24

: Tuesday, Feb. 24 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Clément Turpin (FRA) VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Atlético Madrid: 1 win

1 win Club Brugge: 1 win

1 win Draws: 3

Last meeting: Club Brugge 3–3 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 18, 2026)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Atlético Madrid (WDLWL) Club Brugge (WDWWL) Atlético Madrid 4–2 Espanyol Club Brugge 2–1 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Club Brugge 3–3 Atlético Madrid Club Brugge 3–3 Atlético Madrid Rayo Vallecano 3–0 Atlético Madrid Cercle Brugge 1–2 Club Brugge Atlético Madrid 4–0 Barcelona Club Brugge 3–0 Standard Liege Atlético Madrid 0–1 Real Betis Union Saint-Gilloise 1–0 Club Brugge

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid on TV

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3 United States Paramount+, DAZN USA, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Atlético Madrid Team News

Alexander Sørloth scored twice at the weekend. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have no fresh injury concerns from their entertaining 4–2 victory over Espanyol at the weekend, but they are still without Pablo Barrios and Nico González due to muscle injuries.

Simeone opted for a back three laden with attacking personnel on Saturday, but is likely to revert to a four-man defence in midweek.

Playmaker Alex Baena could drop out of the team in favour of Koke, while Antoine Griezmann’s spot is under threat after Alexander Sørloth’s recent brace. Julián Alvarez, one of Atléti’s goalscorers in the first leg, is a certainty to return to the starting XI.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge

Sørloth has played his way into Tuesday’s team. | FotMobv

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Club Brugge (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Cardoso, Koke, Lookman; Sørloth, Alvarez.

Club Brugge Team News

Raphael Onyedika is suspended. | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

While captain Hans Vanaken avoided a yellow card last week that would’ve earned him a suspension for the return leg, holding midfielder Raphael Onyedika was booked for the third time in the Champions League this season and will thus serve a one-game ban.

22-year-old Félix Lemaréchal, who started at the weekend, is set to partner the highly-rated Aleksandar Stanković on Tuesday night.

On the injury front, Brugge are still without third-choice goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel and Cisse Sandra. Lynnt Audoor is a doubt with a muscle injury, but Ludovit Reis was back in the matchday squad last week.

Club Brugge Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Onyedika is a big miss in midfield. | FotMob

Club Brugge predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković, Lemaréchal; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis, Tresoldi.

Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge Score Prediction

Another high-scoring affair is expected between these two teams, with the pair hardly boasting defences that could give Fabio Capello’s AC Milan a run for their money.

Brugge are a balanced, dynamic attacking unit that learned plenty from their knockout experiences last season, but winning at the Metropolitano is a tough ask for any visiting team.

Barcelona were recently blown away on Atléti’s patch, and the occasion is likely to embolden the hosts, who may encounter a few difficulties but should pull through to reach the round of 16.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 3–1 Club Brugge

