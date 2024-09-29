SI

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: La Liga Preview, Predictions, Team News

Atlético Madrid was the only team to beat Real Madrid in La Liga last season.

Amanda Langell

Atlético Madrid hosts a Real Madrid side without Kylian Mbappé.
Atlético Madrid hosts a Real Madrid side without Kylian Mbappé. / IMAGO/Manuel Blondeau/AOP.Press
One of the best rivalries in La Liga kicks off on Sunday when Atlético Madrid hosts Real Madrid.

The first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season has higher stakes than just bragging rights. The defending Spanish champions need all three points to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table while Diego Simeone's side is still searching for its first signature win of the season. Both teams are unbeaten and they each have only conceded multiple goals in one match across all competitions.

Atlético Madrid comes into the game at a slight disadvantage. Los Colchoneros just played Celta Vigo on Thursday and only have two full days of rest before squaring up with Real Madrid, who played Alavés on Tuesday. Los Blancos will be without Kylian Mbappé, though, as the striker recovers from a thigh injury.

No matter what circumstances precede the match, the Madrid derby promises everything from heated moments to unexpected upsets; after all, Atlético Madrid was the only side to beat Real Madrid in La Liga last season.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
  • Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid H2H Record (Last Five Games)

  • Atlético Madrid: 2 wins
  • Real Madrid: 1 win
  • Draws: 2

Last meeting: Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 4, 2024) – La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid

Celta Vigo 0–1 Atlético Madrid: Sept. 26, 2024

Real Madrid 3–2 Alavés: Sept. 24, 2024

Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Atlético Madrid: Sept. 22, 2024

Real Madrid 4–1 Espanyol: Sept. 21, 2024

Atlético Madrid 2–1 RB Leipzig: Sept. 19, 2024

Real Madrid 3–1 Stuttgart: Sept. 17, 2024

Atlético Madrid 3–0 Valencia: Sept. 15, 2024

Real Sociedad 0–2 Real Madrid: Sept. 14, 2024

Athletic Club 0–1 Atlético Madrid: Aug. 31, 2024

Real Madrid 2–0 Real Betis: Sept. 1, 2024

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Alavés on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, FuboTV

Atlético Madrid Team News

César Azpilicueta will miss the Madrid derby after suffering a muscle injury in his right leg against Rayo Vallecano. Pablo Barrios remains a doubt for the game due to a muscular injury he picked up while training with Spain's U-21 side.

Thomas Lemar is close to completing his comeback from rupturing his Achilles tendon back in September 2023, but was still not included in Simeone's squad for Atlético Madrid's match against Celta Vigo.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (3–5–2): Oblak; Giménez, Le Normand, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Riquelme; Griezmann, Alvarez

Real Madrid Team News

Mbappé is the latest Real Madrid player to pick up an injury. The striker suffered a thigh injury against Alavés and will likely not be back until after the international break. France's captain joins Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz and David Alaba on the sidelines.

Eduardo Camavinga returned to training this week after sustaining a knee before the UEFA Super Cup. The 21-year-old could get the nod from Ancelotti if he is fully fit to start, but if not, expect Luka Modrić to round out the midfield.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4–3–1–2): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Modrić; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Atlético Madrid had the edge over Real Madrid last season, but Simeone's men have struggled to consistently score more than one goal per match despite the arrival of Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth. Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, was just finding its attacking rhythm before Mbappé's injury. The hosts have the defensive prowess to disrupt their rivals in the final third and earn a hard-fought point against the defending La Liga champions.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1–1 Real Madrid

