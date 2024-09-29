Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: La Liga Preview, Predictions, Team News
One of the best rivalries in La Liga kicks off on Sunday when Atlético Madrid hosts Real Madrid.
The first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 season has higher stakes than just bragging rights. The defending Spanish champions need all three points to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table while Diego Simeone's side is still searching for its first signature win of the season. Both teams are unbeaten and they each have only conceded multiple goals in one match across all competitions.
Atlético Madrid comes into the game at a slight disadvantage. Los Colchoneros just played Celta Vigo on Thursday and only have two full days of rest before squaring up with Real Madrid, who played Alavés on Tuesday. Los Blancos will be without Kylian Mbappé, though, as the striker recovers from a thigh injury.
No matter what circumstances precede the match, the Madrid derby promises everything from heated moments to unexpected upsets; after all, Atlético Madrid was the only side to beat Real Madrid in La Liga last season.
What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Atlético Madrid: 2 wins
- Real Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético Madrid (Feb. 4, 2024) – La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid
Celta Vigo 0–1 Atlético Madrid: Sept. 26, 2024
Real Madrid 3–2 Alavés: Sept. 24, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Atlético Madrid: Sept. 22, 2024
Real Madrid 4–1 Espanyol: Sept. 21, 2024
Atlético Madrid 2–1 RB Leipzig: Sept. 19, 2024
Real Madrid 3–1 Stuttgart: Sept. 17, 2024
Atlético Madrid 3–0 Valencia: Sept. 15, 2024
Real Sociedad 0–2 Real Madrid: Sept. 14, 2024
Athletic Club 0–1 Atlético Madrid: Aug. 31, 2024
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Betis: Sept. 1, 2024
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Alavés on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, FuboTV
Atlético Madrid Team News
César Azpilicueta will miss the Madrid derby after suffering a muscle injury in his right leg against Rayo Vallecano. Pablo Barrios remains a doubt for the game due to a muscular injury he picked up while training with Spain's U-21 side.
Thomas Lemar is close to completing his comeback from rupturing his Achilles tendon back in September 2023, but was still not included in Simeone's squad for Atlético Madrid's match against Celta Vigo.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (3–5–2): Oblak; Giménez, Le Normand, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Riquelme; Griezmann, Alvarez
Real Madrid Team News
Mbappé is the latest Real Madrid player to pick up an injury. The striker suffered a thigh injury against Alavés and will likely not be back until after the international break. France's captain joins Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz and David Alaba on the sidelines.
Eduardo Camavinga returned to training this week after sustaining a knee before the UEFA Super Cup. The 21-year-old could get the nod from Ancelotti if he is fully fit to start, but if not, expect Luka Modrić to round out the midfield.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4–3–1–2): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Modrić; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Atlético Madrid had the edge over Real Madrid last season, but Simeone's men have struggled to consistently score more than one goal per match despite the arrival of Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth. Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, was just finding its attacking rhythm before Mbappé's injury. The hosts have the defensive prowess to disrupt their rivals in the final third and earn a hard-fought point against the defending La Liga champions.
Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1–1 Real Madrid