Australia 2026 World Cup Preview: Resolute Socceroos Poised to Punch Above Their Weight

Qualification for World Cups is typically laden with stress for Australia, but its path to the 2026 tournament was rather anticlimactic.

The Socceroos will land at their seventh World Cup this summer and sixth in succession, having captured hearts and minds in Qatar four years ago.

National interest in soccer is growing, and there’s reason to believe that this group of players, while bereft of the star talent its finest generation boasted 20 years ago, could exceed expectations in North America.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 11W-1L-4D

: 11W-1L-4D Goals for / against: 38 / 7

38 / 7 Top scorer: Kusini Yengi (6)

Kusini Yengi (6) Top assister: Craig Goodwin (6)

An arduous qualifying process started with a perfect second round record, winning all six games without conceding. Australia ran into more difficulties in the third round, with an underrated Japan outfit topping Group C. The Socceroos nevertheless proved hard to beat, losing just once, and qualified for the World Cup relatively comfortably ahead of Saudi Arabia in the second place.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Australia vs. Türkiye Saturday, June 13 BC Place USMNT vs. Australia Friday, June 19 Lumen Field Paraguay vs. Australia Thursday, June 25 Levi’s Stadium

Manager: Tony Popovic

Tony Popovic succeeded Graham Arnold in 2024. | Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Ange Postecoglou’s worst nightmare

The man leading Australia at the 2026 World Cup is a hard-nosed disciplinarian. Style matters little to Tony Popovic, but substance is imperative.

A member of the venerated 2006 generation, Popovic is a three-time A-League Coach of the Year and won’t be out to dazzle the masses this summer. The Socceroos knew what it was getting with the 52-year-old, with the results so far justifying the attrition.

How Australia Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-2-1

: 3-4-2-1 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Clear identity, organisation, collective effort, speed in transition

Clear identity, organisation, collective effort, speed in transition Key weaknesses: Lack of squad depth, limited technical quality

Popovic has raised standards of the national team setup since arriving in 2024 and the players have bought into what the manager sets out to achieve on the field. A drastic shift from the previous regime, the Socceroos are now comfortable surrendering territory and control against anyone, relying on a rigid defensive structure and efficiency in front of goal to earn the necessary results.

Ones to Watch

Australia’s success could depend on key moments from key players. | Andrew Wevers/USSF/Getty Images, Morgan Hancock/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Arguably the Socceroo most neutrals will know, having played in England, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium among others, is Australia’s goalkeeper. Captain Mathew Ryan is an impressive shot stopper (particularly from the penalty spot) and will be crucial in keeping attacks at bay.

Breakout Star: Once at Bayern Munich’s academy, the lightning-quick Nestory Irankunda is the perfect attacking option for an Australia team whose success under Popovic has been predicated on a compact defense and maximizing limited attacking moments. He’s also a threat from set pieces.

What Australia Will Be Wearing

There’s no surprise elements with Australia’s World Cup jerseys. | Nike

The Socceroos’ latest collaboration with Nike combines old and new.

Australia’s home jersey is a nod to Nike’s “Total 90” era at the start of the century, while the sunset-inspired alternate kit has a more futuristic design.

Australia’s Predicted Starting XI

Australia does not have the same recognizable names from years gone by. | FootballUser

There are several veteran staples in this Australia team, including goalkeeper Ryan, defender Cameron Burgess and wingback Aziz Behich, who struck a crucial late winner against Japan in qualifying.

St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine should also have a big role to play, too, although Popovic could turn to younger and fresher options this summer.

Irankunda, 20, is the Socceroos’ wildcard. Now plying his trade at Watford, he has embarked on quite the career path already and his threat on the counterattack will be pivotal for Popovic this summer. But the manager must decide whether to utilize his not-so-secret weapon from the start, or deploy him against tiring legs.

Australia will also hope to have Harry Souttar fully fit, given how well he performed in Qatar. However, a devastating Achilles injury meant he missed over a year and will take time to find his rhythm. Kye Rowles will most likely step up if Souttar isn’t quite right heading into the tournament.

Current Form

After ending 2025 with three consecutive defeats against the USMNT, Venezuela and Colombia, Australia kicked off the new year with victories over Cameroon and Curaçao. The aforementioned Irankunda starred off the bench in an emphatic 5–1 win over the latter. An improvement on the three straight defeats in the fall of 2025.

What We Can Expect From Australia Fans

Australia fans will be ready to party. | FotMob

Australia’s World Cup campaign in Qatar did plenty to boost national interest in soccer, which is still emerging. The Socceroos are not as fervently supported compared to some of the country’s other national teams, but intrigue is bound to arise once more when the tournament gets underway this summer, especially if Popovic’s gritty team performs above expectations.

Those travelling to North America will don Australian green and gold with immense pride, and anyone who opted for that new away shirt may well risk blinding others in attendance.

There’s an absence of deep-rooted fan culture, with Socceroos supporters unlikely to engage in any spectacular choreography this summer. Still, you’ll know they’re around when you hear “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie ... Oi, Oi, Oi!”

National Expectations

Australia soccer supporters certainly aren’t anywhere near as demanding compared to their cricket counterparts, but there’s still an innate sense that the Socceroos should be able to throw their weight around against the world’s best.

An evenly matched group bereft of a standout team means Australia has as good a chance as any to win it, with Popovic’s sturdy framework undoubtedly capable of catching the stronger nations out. While lacking electrifying talent outside of Irankunda, who’s untested at the highest level, this roster could punch above its weight and reach the knockout stages.

Matching its round of 16 berths from 2006 and 2022 would be a great result.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Ugly winners

: Ugly winners Who Australia Doesn't Want to Face: South Africa

South Africa One Stat That Defines Australia: Outperformed its xG by more than 10 goals in qualifying (28.5 vs. 38)

Outperformed its xG by more than 10 goals in qualifying (28.5 vs. 38) If Things Go Wrong: Overly cautious

Overly cautious What Will Everyone Say If Australia Goes Out Early? Stale Socceroos disappoint and take step backwards

READ MORE GROUP D PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE