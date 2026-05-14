Austria 2026 World Cup Preview: Pressing Juggernaut Returns to Big Stage

Once the hub of intellectualized soccer discussion a century ago, Austria is back in the big time and fittingly championing one of the sport’s great modern tactical concepts.

Austria is a nation boasting immense soccer influence, and its World Cup heritage shouldn’t be overlooked. Hugo Meisl’s “Wunderteam” stars came ever so close to winning the 1934 tournament, but they were compromised, in more ways than one, by Europe’s drift towards fascism at the time.

It has spent decades in the wilderness, with interest in the national team dissipating almost completely before its savior came along in 2022. Under Ralf Rangnick, Austrians have been reminded that anything is possible, and the team is out to do itself justice at this summer‘s tournament.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 6W-1L-1D

: 6W-1L-1D Goals for / against: 22 / 4

22 / 4 Top scorer: Marko Arnautović (8)

Marko Arnautović (8) Assist leader: Marcel Sabitzer (3)

It was a pretty seamless qualifying process for Austria, which won six of eight games in a rather tame group, and lost just once (1–0 in Romania). As a result, the central Europeans are competing at their first World Cup of the century, having last competed at the tournament in 1998.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Austria vs. Jordan Tuesday, June 16 Levi’s Stadium Argentina vs. Austria Monday, June 22 AT&T Stadium Algeria vs. Austria Saturday, June 27 Arrowhead Stadium

Manager: Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has done a stellar job. | Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2022

: Since 2022 Manager meter: Hugely popular

If Rangnick didn’t save Austrian soccer, then he certainly helped it escape from the abyss. Gifted enough squads headed nowhere under previous regimes.

Determined to salvage his reputation after a damaging spell in charge of Manchester United, the gegenpressing pioneer has restored Austrian interest in the national team, building it in his own image. He couldn’t be more popular with players and supporters heading into the World Cup.

How Austria Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Pressing

Pressing Key strengths: Rapid transitions, pressing machine, defensive intensity

Rapid transitions, pressing machine, defensive intensity Key weaknesses: Potential for fatigue, exposed once the press is broken

With so many members of the Austrian squad coming through the Red Bull soccer setup, plenty had already been directly or indirectly influenced by Rangnick before he took the job.

The roster’s familiarity with the manager’s principles has facilitated a wondrous dynamic, with this Austrian team seemingly performing telepathically. It’s an energetic and intense unit, one that thrives in transition.

Ones to Watch

Christoph Baumgartner has proven his ability, but the best is yet to come from Nikolaus Wurmbrand. | Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: Nobody personified Austria’s resurgence under Rangnick more than high-intensity attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner. He was the team’s standout player at Euro 2024 and has ratcheted up his influence further with a string of impressive performances and goal contributions.

Breakout Star: The Red Bull group developed some of the finest young talents in world soccer today, but it’s Rapid Wien who have honed the skills of Nikolaus Wurmbrand—a 20-year-old winger who screams potential, energy and impact off the bench.

What Austria Will Be Wearing

These are the first Austria World Cup jerseys since 1998. | Puma

Austria’s first World Cup outing for 28 years will be supplemented by a traditional-looking red and black home shirt and an away design that’s far more intriguing.

A marbled effect, coupled with geometric lines, hones in on the country’s venerated architecture, with a color way dominated by mint green.

Austria’s Predicted Starting XI

Austria has a number of top European players in its side. | FootballUser

Europe’s relentless pressing machine is led by 37-year-old striker Marko Arnautović, who was Austria’s leading goalscorer in qualifying but can seldom be relied upon to deliver 90 minutes of the intensity Rangnick demands.

The manager has Michael Gregoritsch and Saša Kalajdžić to call upon in reserve. Baumgartner may well emerge as the fulcrum of Austria’s attack anyway, given the season he had in front of goal with RB Leipzig.

Baumgartner‘s a shoo-in for the World Cup, but Carney Chukwuemeka’s allegiance switch (from England to Austria) supplies the team with an alternative creative threat.

Rangnick must decide where to deploy Konrad Laimer, who’s been converted into a right back at Bayern Munich but was a juggernaut out of possession during his midfield days. The competition is strong in the middle of the park, mind, with Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Paul Wanner and Nicolas Seiwald all competing for places.

Real Madrid’s David Alaba is hopeful of competing at his first World Cup despite suffering an array of injury setbacks in recent years, but Austria’s defense will likely be marshalled by Tottenham Hotspur’s Kevin Danso. Lens’s Samson Baidoo has also stated his case to start for Rangnick’s team this summer.

Current Form

Rangnick’s finely-tuned pressing monster is desperate to shine on the big stage. There were glimpses of just how effective this Austrian team can be at Euro 2024 before it was upset by a dogged Türkiye side in the last 16.

It started 2026 with a pair of victories, edging out South Korea after thrashing Ghana, 5–1. Both those teams have also qualified for the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From Austria Fans

The Austrian fans are fully behind Rangnick’s squad. | GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP/Getty Images

There was little interest in turning up to see Franco Foda’s insipid Austria low-block and counterattack its way to potential results, with attendances slumping and supporters ultimately unenthused.

However, there’s been a drastic shift since Rangnick’s arrival, with the team’s enthralling synergy enlivening the spirits of supporters. Now, there’s something to believe in and adventures to embark on.

The ultras culture that’s prominent at club level hasn’t yet translated to the international stage, with more family-friendly environments fostered. Austria’s rise under Rangnick means the team is expected to be heavily supported in North America, with plenty set to enjoy their first taste of a unique event.

National Expectations

Austria’s players have thrived under Rangnick. | Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

There was a sense that even if Austria suffered the worst-case scenario at Euro 2024, Rangnick’s players would still be appreciated and celebrated. His team was on an upward trajectory, but the length of his contract suggests Austria has been building towards this summer’s tournament.

Winning 11 of its 18 games since losing to Türkiye in Leipzig, including two impressive victories in March, has only elevated expectations for the World Cup, but supporters are unlikely to demand the world from Rangnick’s side, given its lengthy absence from the big stage.

Austria has been drawn into a tough Group J with titleholder Argentina, as well as Algeria and Jordan. Still, it’d be considered a big let down if its campaign doesn’t stretch into the knockout stages.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Primed for the big stage

: Primed for the big stage Who Austria Doesn't Want to Face: Brazil

Brazil One Stat That Defines Austria: It is a relentless presser. Rangnick’s side boasted the lowest passes per defensive action in UEFA World Cup qualifying (7.14)

It is a relentless presser. Rangnick’s side boasted the lowest passes per defensive action in UEFA World Cup qualifying (7.14) If Things Go Wrong: Stifling conditions inhibit an approach predicated on pressing

Stifling conditions inhibit an approach predicated on pressing What Will Everyone Say If Austria Goes Out Early? Back to the drawing board

READ MORE GROUP J PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE