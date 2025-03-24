Baller League UK: What is it, Teams, Schedule, How to Watch
The Baller League UK is here featuring soccer stars from the past and present, celebrities and more competing in a new six-a-side indoor league.
First started in Germany by Mats Hummels, Lukas Podolski and entrepreneur Felix Starck, the UK edition kicks off Mar. 24. Twelve teams managed by celebrities including influencers, musicians and the sport's stars, the league is akin to that of the Kings League in Spain and the Americas. Former Premier League players, futsal stars and influencers will compete against each other to crown an inaugural champion.
Here's everything you need to know about the Baller League UK.
Baller League UK Teams and Managers
Team
Manager(s)
26ers
John Terry
Deportrio
Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Gary Lineker
FC Rules the World
Clint 419
M7 FC
Miniminter
MVPs United
Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama
N5 FC
Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg
Santan FC
Dave
SDS FC
Sharky
Trebol FC
Luis Figo
VZN FC
TBJZL
Wembley Rangers
Ian Wright and Chloe Kelly
Yanited
Angry Ginge
Baller League UK Rosters
26ers: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Sak Hassan, Kojo Apenteng, Marcel Lewis, Jordon Ibe, Matt Chizzum, Emmanuel Rowe, Justin Dass, Spike Stegel, Vladislav Platinov, Jack Crook.
Deportrio: Bakary Sako, Adam Dawson, Francis Gerald Mapolo, Zach Fagan, Marvin Sordell, Charlie Kuehn, Tommy Scott, Raphael Gas, Alex Dyer, Ruben Singale, Tristan Goodridge, Leo Serri.
FC Rules the World: Michael Ndiweni, Josh Harrop, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Kevin Gonzalez, Oliver Bosworth, Karim Kamhouri, Erghis Pepy, Onuchi Oki, Yusuf Shentu, Alamiji Oluma, Sandro Kamara, Festus Chalet.
M7 FC: Jesse Waller-Lassen, Femi Akinwande, Stefan Ilic, Jean Belehouan, Toby Bull, Sam Fitzgerald, Arjun Young, Ramez Gonzalo, Arin Zaha, Lewis Garcia, Henry Wise, Zion Nditi.
MVPs United: Lorenzo Spinelli, Ashton Peltier, Jake Chambers Shaw, Ross Derham, Josh Misoki, James Canton, Alfie Matthew, Declan McCarthy, Jay Beckford, Joe Edwards, Dwayne Suel, Esteban Salgado.
N5 FC: Owen Locke, Adrian Mariappa, Brian Ly, Charlie Wakefield, Dayo Adekayo, Chris Arba, Imran Kahani, Michael Class, James Alabi, Troy Molunda, Freddie Berrati, Callum Charlton.
Santan FC: Michael Hill, Richard Kesey, Dominic Voss, Erick Kenco, Ranell McKenzie Lowes, Jamell Abou-Bakare, Rico Okinari, David Upu, Abdullah Gervardi, Jack Wilson, David Solidemi, Luka Valentine.
SDS FC: Bruno Andrade, Bayley Brown, Ody Alfa, Cole Da Silva, David Marques Castanho, Calvin Dickson, Big John, Camillo Astreppo, Finley Chadwick, Michael Felibe, Hussein Mahdi, Tyler Edmundson.
Trebol FC: Montel McKenzie, Vani Da Silva, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Modi, Ethan Oke, Reggie, Emi, Ryan Gorwell, Jordan Brown, Shani Omed, Aaron Steven, Nathan Bowen.
VZN FC: Henri Lansbury, Kurtice Herbert, Jerome Sinclair, Remy Mitchell, Montel McKenzie, Florian Kastrati, Michael Olive-Wigan, Barrell Mensah, Ethan McClear, Diego Dombaboni, Jami Kheresi, Luka Barusic.
Wembley Rangers: Domingos Pires, Check Fayum, Ben Long, Stuart Cook, Oliver Cannon, Juan Pablo, Ruben Junior, Luke Gambin, Kaylen Kofi, Braden Shaw, Joseph Diomande, Nabid Eshari.
Yanited: Kadell Daniel, Michael Hector, Mohammed Mahyoub, Remy Clerima, Percy Kiangebeni, Medy Elito, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Henry O'Shea, Daniel Thompson, Daniel Woods, Pharrel Mensah
Baller League UK Schedule
- Matchday 1: March 24
- Matchday 2: March 31
- Matchday 3: April 7
- Matchday 4: April 14
- Matchday 5: April 21
- Matchday 6: April 28
- Matchday 7: May 5
- Matchday 8: May 12
- Matchday 9: May 19
- Matchday 10: May 26
- Matchday 11: June 6
- Final Four Day: June 11
How to Watch the Baller League UK
Sky Sports and NOW TV will broadcast the Baller League UK with every matchday shown on Sky Sports Mix, but fans in the United States and around the world can also tune in via the Baller League's YouTube and Twitch channels every matchday.