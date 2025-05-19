Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony Date, Location Announced
France Football have revealed the date and location for the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. The event will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, Sept. 22, a month earlier compared to last year’s iteration.
Nominees will be revealed a month earlier as well during the first half of August.
Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah and more headline the list of superstars expected to be shortlisted. The result of the Champions League final is likely to have a major impact on who wins the award.
Favourites for the 2025 Ballon d’Or 2025
A journalist representative from each of the top 100 ranked FIFA countries (top 50 for women) will cast their votes for the sport's most prestigious personal honor.
Last year, Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the respective awards for men and women. While Bonmatí was favored to win a second straight award, and fourth-consecutive for Barcelona Femení players, Rodri's victory was controversial. Not only was the result reported before the ceremony began, but many believed Vinícius Júnior should've claimed glory. The Brazilian, along with Jude Bellingham and a wider contingency of Real Madrid, skipped the ceremony, hinting that the club knew beforehand their left winger wouldn’t win on the night.
Vinícius isn’t favored this year given Real Madrid’s struggles, and Rodri won’t win either given he’s spent most of the season recovering from an ACL injury. For just the fourth time in the last 17 years, a name other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be written into the history books joining Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema and Rodri.
See the full list of winners and nominees from the 2024 ceremony here.